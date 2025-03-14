Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks reunites with Whitney and Shep

A Southern Charm reunion was much needed for one of the OGs.

Former star Cameran Eubanks met Whitney Sudler-Smith and Shep Rose to share a meal and catch up.

The series hasn’t been the same since Cameran walked away after Season 6 wrapped. She wasn’t the only one, either.

She was the voice of reason in Shep’s life, often telling him the hard truth even if he didn’t want to hear it.

They have remained friends outside of Southern Charm, sometimes sharing photos.

Despite her friendships with Whitney and Shep, don’t expect to see her back filming in Charleston anytime soon.

Cameran Eubanks lunches with Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith

Cameran Eubanks shared a photo with Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith on Instagram.

It was geotagged at Leon’s Oyster Shop, and their table was cluttered with drinks.

She captioned the photo, “So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past. 😝.”

Why did Cameran Eubanks exit Southern Charm after six seasons?

Cameran Eubanks was a fan favorite on the Charleston-based Bravo show.

She was friendly with the cast members, but things between her and Kathryn Dennis weren’t always great. They continued to be back and forth for most of her time on the show, but during Season 6, things got personal, and Cameran decided to protect her peace.

The former reality TV star kept her marriage to Jason Wimberly off-screen, often filming with friends like Leva Bonaparte, before she launched her spin-off, Southern Hospitality.

Cameran put her all into filming, and not filming her marriage didn’t even matter to viewers. She always hung out with the girls, Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner. They have remained friends away from the show, too.

However, when Kathryn brought up rumors about Cameran’s marriage, that’s when the blonde beauty had enough. She wasn’t willing to compromise her family for a paycheck, and following filming the Season 6 reunion, she walked away.

Kathryn talked to several cast members about what she heard, which upset Cameran. It wasn’t surprising, as the redheaded vixen consistently stirred the pot to deflect from her ongoing issues with her ex and former Southern Charm star, Thomas Ravenel.

There is no chance that Cameran would return to Southern Charm, especially now that her daughter, Palmer, is older. However, she still hangs out with her friends and occasionally shares snaps of their adventures.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.