Southern Charm stars Patricia Altschul and Madison LeCroy enjoy a girls’ night and sleepover

Madison LeCroy and Patricia Altschul are good friends. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Southern Charm stars Patricia Altschul and Madison LeCroy have more than just an on-screen friendship.

The women spend a lot of time together, at least once a week, when Miss Patricia sees Madison for her hair needs.

It’s evident their relationship is unique, and they proved that a girls’ night is just what they needed.

Madison shared several snaps on her Instagram Story of the two living it up in Charleston for the night. She revealed that Whitney Sudler-Smith was out of town, so she and Miss Patricia were living their best lives.

Both women seemed to have a great time, from dancing shenanigans to a carriage ride through the city.

Miss Patricia is fond of Madison, which showed through everything they did.

Madison LeCroy sleeps over at Patricia Altschul’s house

On her Instagram Story, Madison LeCroy showed off the room she would be sleeping in following her girls’ night with Patricia Altschul.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Southern Charm viewers know that Miss Patricia has a lovely home. She often hosts dinners and get-togethers, and many are filmed for the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Southern Charm stars Madison LeCroy and Patricia Altschul have girls’ night

In the photos following the sneak peek of Madison LeCroy’s sleeping quarters, she shared pictures of the women getting down and dancing.

In one of the snaps, it was clear the Southern Charm stars were having a ball. Both had headphones on while they grooved to the music.

Aerosmith’s Walk This Way was playing while the story played.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

In another snap, Madison and Miss Patrica were dancing in front of an Uptown Social sign. It is a hot spot in Charleston, which boasts frozen cocktails and live music.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Both women appeared giddy, with smiles on their faces. A night out may have been just what the doctor ordered for Miss Patricia and Madison.

Their friendship is unique, and Miss Patricia has been one of Madison’s biggest fans since she debuted on Southern Charm. She has seen the beautiful blonde’s progress over the last few years.

Madison LeCroy is marrying Brett Randle in November, and although Bravo will not be there to film it, fans are excited to see all the planning she has done and see what dress she chose.

Miss Patricia is adjusting to life without Michael, and it seems spending some with Madison was much-needed.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.