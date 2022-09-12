Madison LeCroy showed off new workout attire after a sweaty workout session. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is closing in on her wedding date.

The Southern Charm star has been kicking up her workout game, and it’s showing.

She often shows off her fitness activities, including recently when she spent time in the sauna and worked up a sweat.

Because she partners with various brands, Madison often shows off her workout outfits, which she did recently after another sweaty workout.

The beautiful blonde is getting plenty of attention as she shows off her wedding body in various swimsuits.

Her recent sweaty selfie was the perfect time to show off her workout shorts and matching sports bra.

Madison LeCroy stuns in sweaty selfie

Madison LeCroy showed off her rock-hard abs on her Instagram stories in a new sweaty selfie.

She had on a burnt orange sports bra with black lining. The shorts matched the top piece, with black drawstrings and a black waistband.

It was clear the shot was post-workout, as Madison looked sweaty. She has been going hard in the gym as her wedding date creeps closer.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

She threw some shade at Austen Kroll when a follower asked her about getting over a breakup, including having a revenge body. Madison has that department nailed down as she looks the best since debuting on Southern Charm.

Madison LeCroy wedding details

In November, wedding bells will ring for Madison LeCroy and her fiance, Brett Randle.

The two were engaged last fall, and the date is finally nearing.

She had her bachelorette party in Turks & Caicos, where she rocked a myriad of bikinis, including a white netted one, which is part of a collab with Beach Riot.

Bravo will not be a part of the wedding, so viewers and fans will have to wait until Madison shares photos and videos on her social media account. She will likely share some moments with her fans and followers, especially since she has shared much of the prep along the way.

Brett did not film with Madison at all. Season 8 of Southern Charm was focused on Madison and her friendships with the cast, without much of her personal storyline taking center stage. There were some awkward moments when she and Austen were in the same room.

Moving forward, it’s unclear whether Brett would consider filming with Madison should the show be renewed for a ninth season. Also, there is some speculation she may walk away from reality TV once she is married and begin a new chapter in her life.

For now, though, Madison LeCroy is content with showing off her fit physique and all of the hours she has put in at the gym.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.