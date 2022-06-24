How old is Patricia Altschul from Southern Charm?

Patricia Altschul is still a part of Southern Charm. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm viewers know Patricia Altschul is truly a Southern Belle.

She lives in a gorgeous home, had an endearing butler, and has a knack for inserting herself into the relationships of the other cast members.

Patricia has been a fan favorite season after season, and she continues to bring her A-game in every scene she films.

How old is Patricia Altschul?

Patricia Altschul celebrated turning 81 earlier this year. She was born in 1941 and lived through some of the best decades yet.

Don’t let her age fool you, though. Patricia looks amazing and has the sass to keep her going day to day.

She has one child, Whitney Sudler-Smith, who has yet to marry or give her grandchildren. Every season of Southern Charm has seen Patricia ask him about giving her grandbabies, and so far, he has yet to give in to her pleas.

Patricia often hosts fancy dinners in her home, complete with place cards and the finest china one could ever imagine. While many have ended in disaster or confrontation, they are notable moments in each season.

What will Patricia Altschul get into this season on Southern Charm?

As the season premiere aired, Southern Charm viewers learned that Patricia Altschul is adjusting to life without Michael, the butler. He has been a staple every season, answering the bell she rings when she needs a drink or anything else.

Unfortunately, he suffered a spinal cord stroke and is paralyzed from the chest down. Patricia discussed it briefly in a confessional and jokingly revealed that he was the longest relationship she’s had as her longest marriage lasted 15 years.

Life looks different for Patricia Altschul this season with Michael gone. Whitney Sudler-Smith was cleaning up after the dogs, and it appeared to be a huge chore for him as he’s grown up very privileged because of the life his mom has provided for him.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see where Patricia stands with some of the other Charmers. She’s had a touch-and-go relationship with Kathryn Dennis, and with Naomie Olindo back in town, things could get messy.

Even though Patricia Altschul turned 81 earlier this year, she seems to be getting along great. She keeps up with Whitney and his friends, which isn’t an easy feat for anyone.

Southern Charm airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.