Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis arches her back to show off her assets in gold dress

Kathryn Dennis stuns in gold dress. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Charleston’s favorite redhead is back for another season of Southern Charm.

Kathryn Dennis likes showing off her assets. This time, she’s doing it while braless in a gold dress.

As the new season of Southern Charm begins, Kathryn will be back on everyone’s screen.

Kathryn Dennis goes braless in gold dress while sticking her booty out

No one exudes sexiness like Kathryn Dennis when posing braless in dresses.

This time, the Southern Charm star was photographed in a gold dress with an open back. Kathryn arched her back while looking over her shoulder and pushing her booty out. There was also some sideboob visible, leading to the revelation she was likely braless in this dress.

She wrote, “You know me, everyone knows me. Im an icon, a legend. ~Happy premiere day~ 💄”

What can viewers expect from Kathryn Dennis in Season 8 of Southern Charm?

It’s been a while since Southern Charm has been on the air, and Kathryn Dennis is back and ready to share her life with the world. So much has changed over the years for the redheaded beauty.

Her relationship with Thomas Ravenel played out during the older seasons, including her battle for custody of the kids she shares with him. Currently, Kathryn only sees her children on weekends and shares photos of them together whenever she can. It’s challenging, and it’s unclear how much will be discussed during Season 8 of Southern Charm.

Her relationship with Chleb Ravenell will also be featured on the show. The couple split last year, and there’s speculation she has someone new in her life at present. Kathryn and Chleb shared lots of time together when they were dating, and their relationship, including their ups and downs, will be shown for the world to see.

It will be interesting to see the fashion Kathryn brings this season. She has always been interested in modeling, and recently, she has shared plenty of photos from photoshoots she has done. Whether she’s wearing barely-there clothing or covered up completely, the redhead brings the fun and professionalism.

There’s a lot to look forward to where Kathryn Dennis is concerned, especially as another season of Southern Charm gets underway. She is known for her wild antics and outbursts, especially regarding her kids or relationships. Naomie Olindo is back for another season, and it will be interesting to see where the chips fall between these two.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on Bravo.