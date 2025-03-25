Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul teases upcoming memoir

Miss Patricia Altschul can add author to her resume.

The Southern Charm matriarch penned a memoir that will debut in November.

Being on the Charleston-based Bravo show is just a piece of Miss Patricia’s life.

She wrote the tell-all about her life and her marriages over the years. While reality TV star is one of her titles, she’s also been a fashion icon and an art dealer.

Ahead of the November release, Miss Patricia shared the news with PEOPLE.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Its title, Eat, Drink, and Remarry, summarizes her story.

What do we know about Patricia Altschul’s Eat, Drink, and Remarry?

While speaking to PEOPLE about her book, Patricia Altschul teased what readers will find in her book.

She said, “Like my life, this memoir celebrates living well, enjoying family and friends, my unapologetic love for a superior martini and everything charming.”

The synopsis teases that the book is full of “wit, class, and an abundance of sass.”

Honestly, would anyone expect less from Miss Patricia?

Season 10 Southern Charm reunion will feature Miss Patricia Altschul

With the Season 10 Southern Charm reunion approaching, the looks chosen by the castmates were shared.

Miss Patricia will sit with the cast for a bit, as she was featured in the gallery of reunion looks.

It’s hit-and-miss with the Charlestonian. She has appeared for some reunions while also sitting some out.

We suspect she may be there to address the controversy over whether Jarrett “JT” Thomas called her the B-word, as Craig Conover claimed. Clearly, he didn’t use that word while they filmed the scenes Craig called him out over, which adds another layer of complication to the matter.

Madison LeCroy and Miss Patricia are incredibly close. They have had sleepovers, gossip sessions, and plenty of events together. Madison has also taken care of Miss Patricia’s hair for years.

With a baby girl on the way, we guess that Miss Patricia will spoil Madison’s little one. She’s been waiting for grandchildren, but her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, has yet to settle down and get married.

There has been speculation that the cameras will pick back up for Season 11 in the coming days. This would coincide with the filming schedule for Season 10, and the premiere date would be just a few weeks after Miss Patricia’s book drops.

Eat, Drink, and Remarry will be available for everyone on November 11, but it is already available for preorder.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.