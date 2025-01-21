Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shares adorable throwback

Madison LeCroy is all about having fun and stirring up a little trouble.

The Southern Charm star is dealing with a lot as Season 10 of the hit Bravo show plays out.

We recently learned her husband, Brett Randle, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. They are working through his health issues while filming, and seeing her raw reactions was a change of pace for the typically bubbly personality.

Her friendship with Miss Patricia Altschul has been a highlight of Southern Charm, and the women often appear together on social media.

Recently, Madison treated followers to a photo of her younger self, joining the trend of others showing off what they looked like as children.

Spoiler alert: Madison’s photo highlights her personality.

Madison LeCroy shares throwback, highlights ‘crooked lip’

Participating in a good trend on Instagram is right up Madison LeCroy’s alley.

She took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself as a little girl and even highlighted that she had a “crooked lip” in the photo.

It appears Madison was in her Disney era as she was dressed as Minnie Mouse in the adorable throwback.

The Southern Charm star highlighted her “crooked lip” smile with an arrow to point it out to her followers.

Madison LeCroy on Season 10 of Southern Charm

There’s plenty more to come on Season 10 of Southern Charm, and Madison LeCroy has been stirring the pot ever so slightly.

She wants the tea, especially after going hard against Taylor Ann Green last season.

Salley Carson has been happy to oblige, spilling the tea about her relationship with Taylor’s boyfriend, Gaston, while hanging out at Craig Conover’s house. Her conversation with Paige DeSorbo and Madison got back to Taylor, who wasn’t too happy with the newbie.

However, the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show saw Madison get upset with Craig after he met with Jarrett “JT” Thomas for coffee. She wasn’t happy because of JT’s comments about her marriage, which is an absolute no for her. She also believed JT called Miss Patricia Altschul the B-word, but that never happened.

The Southern Charm reunion will be filmed in the coming weeks, and there is plenty to discuss. Craig and Paige’s split will be a hot topic, and we want to see what Madison says about it.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.