Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy deemed ‘unrecognizable’ in confessional shot

Madison LeCroy was called out for the work she’s had done. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Southern Charm Season 8 is just a few weeks away, and Madison LeCroy just shared a new confessional look with the world.

She joined the show as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend, but she is no longer involved with him and has a soon-to-be-husband cheering her on from the sidelines.

Madison has been a polarizing character on the show, with some Southern Charm fans loving her and others hating her.

Southern Charm fans don’t ‘recognize’ her

With just two weeks until the Season 8 premiere of Southern Charm premiere, promos for the show are coming out.

Madison LeCroy dropped her confessional look, and it garnered a lot of attention. While several of the comments were pleasant, some of them were calling her out for the work she had done.

The Southern Charm star wrote, “With a great big hug, and a kiss from me to you…” She quoted a song from Barney, a kid’s show from years ago.

When popular Bravo fan account Queens of Bravo shared the photo on Twitter, followers weren’t afraid to chime in.

One wrote, “Is that really Madison? Why do people feel the need to re-engineer their whole a** face?”

Another said, “I think they don’t like what they see on tv. She WAS so pretty. Glad she dropped tongue boy.”

One more chimed in with, “Wouldn’t have recognized her if they hand taaid [hadn’t said] who it was.”

And finally, another said, “She was so cute and pretty before. [sad emoji]”

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Twitter

Madison LeCroy’s storyline on Southern Charm

Madison LeCroy is returning for Season 8 of Southern Charm as a taken woman. Season 7 saw her flirting with John Pringle, who was a new addition last season. The two hung out together, but nothing came of the situation.

The Southern Charm star was engaged to Brett Randle last fall. It was when the show was still filming, but it’s unclear whether it was captured for the show or if it was a private moment. Brett won’t be featured on the show, as Madison knows how that could play out.

She is gearing up to marry her person and has spent a lot of time posting on social media about what she’s been up to, including buying a new home. Madison also isn’t shy about showing off her body, as she likes to spend time by the water in a bikini.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, June 23, on Bravo.