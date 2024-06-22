Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis called out for her ‘party girl’ ways

2024 hasn’t been good to Kathryn Dennis.

The former Southern Charm star was called out by her ex, Thomas Ravenel, for not seeing her children for Mother’s Day. He insists she didn’t make the time to see them or schedule a visit.

Kathryn was also recently arrested for DUI but hasn’t addressed the situation publicly, which seems to have ruffled some feathers and added to the worry.

Things haven’t been easy for the fiery redhead since Season 8 of the Bravo show. Despite being a big part of the show’s continued success, Kathryn wasn’t asked to return for Season 9.

Something has shifted for the reality TV star, but that doesn’t seem to have affected her ability to keep going out on the town with her friends.

A recent share garnered backlash because many believe she isn’t taking the things happening in her life seriously.

Kathryn Dennis called out for being a ‘party girl’ antics

Kathryn Dennis shared two photos of her sheer outfit from Revolve. She clearly has a partnership with the company.

The former Southern Charm star captioned the share, “Channeling strawberry moon vibes this evening,” followed by emojis and hashtags. This could have been from a previous night out, as the strawberry moon happened earlier this week.

Immediately, the comment section lit up about her choosing to hit the town after everything that had recently happened. However, the redhead didn’t appear bothered by the comments.

One wrote, “You need to put more energy in learning skills you can make a living on and stop the party girl DWI activities.”

Another suggested she get help and possibly head to rehab before she completely loses contact with her children.

Someone else said, “Uber. Lift. Taxi. All valid ways to get home after drinking. Beauty is when someone learns from their mistakes, takes accountability and does better.”

Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Southern Charm news

Southern Charm Season 10 is almost here.

It is a monumental season, and there are high expectations that it will contain everything that makes reality TV worth watching.

Craig Conover teased viewers would get a look at Shep Rose following the intense Season 9 reunion. The two’s evolving friendship tells us something changed for Shep—in a good way.

There were also some videos of some of the Southern Charm girls hanging out, including new cast member Salley Carson. She may be a familiar face to some viewers who are also part of Bachelor Nation. Salley appeared on Season 2 of Southern Hospitality, so moving her to Southern Charm wasn’t difficult.

Unfortunately, Kathryn won’t be a part of Season 10.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.