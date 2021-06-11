Southern Charm: Ashley Jacobs reveals she’s married and pregnant

Ashley Jacobs is married and pregnant. Pic credit: Bravo

Ashley Jacobs made waves when she appeared on Southern Charm as Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriend. She made a name for herself as a villain after confronting Kathryn Dennis and saying some pretty terrible things to her.

That seems like forever ago, and since then, Ashley has moved out of Charleston and started a whole new life for herself without the baggage that came along with filming a reality show.

Back in March, Ashley revealed she was engaged to Mike Appel. Since then, though, a lot has changed.

Marriage and a baby for Ashley Jacobs

Earlier today, Ashley Jacobs announced she is expecting a baby boy. If that wasn’t big enough news, the former Southern Charm star also revealed she married Mike Appel in a private and intimate ceremony.

She is already in her third trimester as she revealed to People that a baby boy is arriving in August. Ashley hasn’t been super active on social media, and this news explains why. Her pregnancy was a well-kept secret, and her wedding was an even better one.

They told the publication, “It’s wild how the universe works – our first child together is due the same day we met, two years ago!”

Mike met Ashley at a party in 2019, just a little while after moving back to California from South Carolina. The two dated almost 18 months before he popped the question earlier this year. Now, they are married and building a family of their own.

Season 5 of Southern Charm

Her time on Southern Charm didn’t paint her in the best light. While she did get kudos for standing up to Kathryn Dennis when it came to some things, when she called her out for being an “egg donor,” the line she crossed was a big one.

Being paired with Thomas Ravenel didn’t do Ashley Jacobs any favors either. She took a lot of heat (some of it totally justified) while filming the show, and even when Thomas no longer filmed, Ashley showed up to try and repair some of the things she said with her co-stars at the time.

There were some Instagram videos and comments made that were over the top, but since finding and connecting with Mike Appel, Ashley Jacobs appears to have more past the time she spent on Southern Charm.

Big things are happening for Ashley and Mike this year, and they shared their happy news with the world.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.