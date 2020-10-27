Southern Charm Season 7: Are Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll still together?

Season 6 of Southern Charm was filled with plenty of Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll drama, and it looks like Season 7 won’t be any different.

With Madison being upped to a full-time cast member amid the departure of some long-time favorites, the relationship she does (or doesn’t) have with Austen will be front and center for everyone to see and judge.

Are Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll together?

The on-again-off-again relationship between Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll is still running through the cycle on Season 7 of Southern Charm.

According to a statement Southern Charm star Craig Conover gave to Us Weekly, their relationship status is “still complicated” as he previewed the new season. Things have changed in Charleston and their drama affected the whole cast.

Back in November, Austen revealed that he and Madison were working things out and were still together. That was ahead of Southern Charm beginning to film Season 7.

It looks like things are still hanging in the balance for these two, and with the new season beginning to air this week, it may bring up some feelings.

What will Madison and Austen bring to Season 7 of Southern Charm?

During Season 6, there was a lot of drama surrounding Austen Kroll and random girls in his home when he was dating Madison LeCroy. There were videos released, and it made it to the show.

In an effort to be funny, Shep and Craig brought both of the girls that Austen was seen with to the big gala as their dates. It was less funny and more awkward, and it definitely stirred the pot with Madison, who was trying to work things out with her man.

Viewers didn’t get to know Madison LeCroy too much during her appearance on Season 6, but now, they will get to see the good, the bad, and the ugly. The ups and downs with Austen will not only affect their relationship, but it will also bleed into their relationships with other cast members.

The dynamic for Season 7 is going to be different. Several long-time cast members aren’t returning, Shep will be seen in a relationship, Craig is dating again, Madison and Austen are back and forth, there are two other new full-time cast members, plus Kathryn Dennis will be filming with Thomas Ravenel and their children.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, October 29 at 9/8c on Bravo.