Sophie Beador’s book: Everything you need to know

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s 18-year-old daughter Sophie revealed new information about the book she’s writing on Shannon’s divorce from ex-husband David Beador.

On Wednesday’s episode of RHOC, Shannon sat down with Sophie for some mother-daughter bonding time. The book quickly became the center of their conversation.

Sophie revealed that she is at the stage where she is ready to pitch her book to publishing companies.

“I have to meet with a couple of publishing companies and propose the book to them,” she explained to her mom.

“That’s good. Can’t wait to read it,” Shannon sarcastically responded.

Shannon expressed that she feels guilty about the effect her marriage and the divorce had on her children. “I know I’ve had a negative impact and feel bad about it,” she told Sophie.

Sophie explained that she expects the book will help her heal. “I think this is going to be therapeutic for me,” she shared.

She also reassured her mother that she isn’t writing a book from a vengeful place. “And I’m not trying to make you or dad look bad,” Sophie said. “I’m just telling the truth.”

Sophie even shared her potential title for the book: “How to Weather the Shannon Storms Beador.”

How Sophie decided to write the book

Sophie has come a long way with her book since she first mentioned it on the show. She mentioned the book on an episode from 2019 while discussing applying for colleges.

She met with an advisor who told her that “colleges look for leaders.”

“Well, I’m in the process of writing a book about living with divorced parents,” she shared at the time.

Her book may have helped her secure her spot at Baylor University in Texas.

How Shannon feels about the book

Shannon understandably is nervous about her daughter’s book. She expressed on Wednesday’s RHOC episode that Sophie’s book may be an expression of frustration at her parents.

“My fear is that as you guys get older. You’re gonna hate me,” Shannon revealed.

“That’s not true,” Sophie reassured her.

“Because I feel awful. I know what a horrible effect my parents’ screaming had on me,” Shannon confessed.

She shared that she fears that Sophie has been affected in the same way that her 16-year-old twins, Adeline and Stella, have expressed in the past.

“I remember Adeline used to say she would put her head in a pillow and try not to hear it,” Shannon shared.

She added, “Stella said to me, ‘Someday you’re gonna get older and realize what you’ve done to me.'”

Shannon then mentioned she has hope since her children now have seen her in a healthy relationship with current boyfriend John Janssen.

However, Shannon shared with Bravo TV in 2019 that she is ultimately proud of her daughter Sophie for taking on such a feat even if it may hurt her.

“She’s in the process of writing a book about divorce and how it affected her as a child, which I think is amazing,” Shannon said. “You know, it might hurt me in the long run because goodness knows what stories she might tell about me… But she just wants to help people. She’s got such a good heart, so I can’t wait to see what she does.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.