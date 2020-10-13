RHOC update: Shannon Beador is happy with new boyfriend, not ready to marry John Janssen yet

Despite these rocky times, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is still going steady with her boyfriend, John Jassen. Shannon appeared on E! News internet series Daily Pop Tuesday to dish on her love life.

“I’m still dating John Janssen,” Shannon revealed. “It’s almost about a year-and-a-half, and we’re good. We’re doing great.”

She explained that he has been a rock for her during the pandemic. Shannon also expressed her gratitude for him and finding love later in life.

“He’s very sweet and so supportive and that’s something that I’m really not used to, having a lot of support,” she continued. “I never thought that I could find such happiness at 56. So, I’m very, very grateful to have him in my life.”

Even though they’ve been going strong for a year and a half, Shannon told E! News that she is proceeding with caution. She wants to take things slowly, so it’s unlikely that she’ll be sporting an engagement ring any time soon.

“I do want to share my life with someone and have a partner, but you need to know that is the right relationship for you,” she explained. “Because, I don’t want to make another mistake. So, I do want things to go slowly. I’m in no rush for anything.”

She initially announced that she and John were official on Instagram in July 2019, just three months after she finalized her divorce with David Beador.

Who is John Janssen?

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, John Janssen is a successful businessman at an insurance company called Wood Gutmann & Bogart. Like Shannon, he has three kids from a previous marriage.

He, too, was recently divorced; however, his divorce appeared to be even messier than Shannon’s as it took five years to finalize.

However, fans shouldn’t expect him on RHOC as he prefers to stay off-camera.

Why Shannon wants to take her new relationship slow

The fact that Shannon wants to take things slowly with her fairly recent relationship doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering how destructive her last marriage was. Shannon was married to David Beador for 17 years before the couple filed for divorce in 2017.

Shannon revealed on RHOC Season 10 that David had cheated on her multiple times, but they were still going to try to make their marriage work.

Fans then watched as the couple uncomfortably tried to mend their relationship. Despite a vow renewal, their marriage didn’t last for long, and the couple divorced two months after announcing the separation.

David was also quick to move on from the relationship and began dating Lesley Cook in 2017.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Wednesday, October 14, at 9/8c on Bravo.