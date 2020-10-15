Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador admitted that ex-husband David Beador has been evasive when it comes to co-parenting their three daughters, Sophie, 19, and twins Adeline and Stella, 16.

Shannon has explained that she knows her daughters want to see their father, so she has been doing her best to communicate with him, but she told Us Weekly that he “doesn’t wanna” talk.

“They love their dad,” Shannon said. “I want them to have a relationship with their father. So, you know, I would prefer to have more of a co-parent, but he’s not interested. But we’re getting through it.”

Shannon and David had a rocky marriage toward the end. Shannon revealed on RHOC that David had cheated on her but that they were trying to make the marriage work for the sake of their children.

They tried to make it work for two more years, even renewing their vows in 2016. Ultimately, the couple separated in 2017 and filed for divorce two years later after 17 years of marriage.

David’s new family

Shortly after the divorce, David got with his now fiancé, Lesley Cook, after they met at a Soul Cycle class. David proposed to Lesley at the end of January and now the couple has started to build a family of their own.

Soon after they got engaged, Lesley posted a picture of a bun in an oven on her Instagram story along with Ed Sheeran’s song Small Bump. They later confirmed that Lesley was, in fact, pregnant.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Shannon claimed that she’s happy for David and his new wife, but hinted that some of her daughters may not be as thrilled.

“You know, I am surprised it took this long, to be honest,” Shannon explained. “So, it wasn’t a shocker to me at all. You know the girls are, it is what it is. Maybe some are taking it better than the others. But, as long as he’s happy, that’s what’s most important.”

Shannon’s new love

David isn’t the only one who moved on quickly after the divorce. Shannon started dating John Janssen soon after the divorce was finalized in 2019.

The couple has been going strong throughout quarantine. Although John isn’t keen on appearing on RHOC, he has become an important fixture in her life. Shannon recently shared that her nice and caring man acted as the support she needed during these tough times.

While she would like to get married eventually, she currently is in no rush.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Wednesday, October 14, at 9/8c on Bravo.