Sonja Morgan’s townhouse listed for sale — again

The Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan has re-listed her infamous townhouse for sale, and the mother-of-one is asking a cool $8.75 million for the swanky digs.

The townhouse was featured prominently on RHONY as a location with as many memories as Blue Stone Manor. Last year, Sonja removed the townhouse from the market after a considerable time. The home has been on and off the market for nearly a decade.

Sonja purchased the townhouse with her then-husband, John A. Morgan. When Sonja’s divorce from the J.P. Morgan heir was final, she listed the home for $9.95 million.

Sonja used the recent pandemic as a time to remodel and improve the historic home.

The NY Post revealed the news and shared photos of the re-listed home.

The four-bedroom and six-bathroom home measures 4,650 square feet. Each bedroom features a fireplace and a host of amenities, including an elevator, a sauna, and a gym.

Sonja Morgan’s previous real-estate agent is back

The newspaper caught up with the new real estate agent, who is actually the old real estate agent.

The agent, 35-year veteran Thomas Wexler, previously represented sellers of the home when Sonja and John A. Morgan purchased it years ago.

Wexler, who comes from Leslie J. Garfield & Co., praised the home and discussed the buying opportunity. Wexler said, “Back when Sonja Morgan (and her husband) purchased the house, we represented the sellers at the time.”

The real estate agent continued, “We have sold this house three times before, way back in the day, including the time we sold it to Sonja.”

Finally, the real estate agent touted their own capabilities and revealed, “She now has the best townhouse broker that you can find anywhere. I think this is a good time to put it on the market. The house is priced well and it should sell.”

Sonja Morgan films new Simple Life-style reality show with Luann de Lesseps

Monsters and Critics previously reported that a show starring Luann and Sonja was to commence filming this month once contracts were finalized. The two signed on to star in a Simple Life-format reality tv show featuring two wealthy women who try to survive without luxury.

Earlier this month, a local news station in Benton, Illinois, announced that two stars would “interact with members of the community,” leaving a mystery for town residents. The stars in question were later revealed to be Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.

A diligent Redditor spotted Luann and Sonja on a tarmac in Illinois, confirming things were full steam ahead.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.