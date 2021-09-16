RHONY: Sonja Morgan removes infamous townhouse from the market— No buyer after 8 years

Sonja Morgan takes her townhouse off the market. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan tried to unload her infamous townhouse, but after eight years and no sale, she has taken it off the market. For years Sonja has struggled to sell the Upper East Side home which has become a money pit.

She shared some of her townhouse woes on the show and divulged that upkeep for the property was costing her a lot of money. Sadly Sonja’s hope of unloading the property is not going well.

Sonja Morgan’s townhouse taken off market after 8 years

The Real Housewives of New York star is known for two things, her interns and her townhouse and right now she’s hanging on to both.

Sonja first tried to release herself from the financial burden that comes with owning the Manhattan property back in 2013, according to a report from The Post. She initially listed the townhouse at $9.5 million but over the years it has seen several price cuts.

By 2015, the price had been slashed down to $7.2 million but there were still no offers. Then, in 2018, Sonja decided to rent the space for $32,000 per month but that didn’t last very long. The RHONY star decided to do some extensive remodeling on the five-story residence before relisting it in the summer of 2020 for $8.75 million.

However, after a year without any prospects, the house has been removed from the market once again.

This is just one issue in a chain of unfortunate events for Sonja, who revealed recently that her fashion line is no longer being sold in Century 21 stores since the discount chain had to file for bankruptcy.

Check out the details of Sonja Morgan’s townhouse

We’ve seen some glimpses of the home on past episodes of The Real Housewives of New York.

As a matter of fact, Sonja held an event at the infamous townhouse earlier in the season when she and the other women were introduced to newbie Eboni K.Williams.

So if you like what you’ve seen so far we have some more details that might intrigue you.

The 5,500 square feet property — which is located on 63rd Street in Manhattan — actually spans five stories with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It has a mahogany-paneled elevator to take you to each floor and boasts an 800-square-foot basement.

Other enviable features of the townhouse include custom mosaic floors in the entryway and nautical motifs in the two large master bathrooms. The large living room is equipped with a fireplace, and there’s also a formal dining room, a library, gym, and a sauna.

As for the exterior, the fourth floor boasts a 150-square-foot terrace and the outdoor space features a fountain, koi pond, and a landscaped garden that spans 575 square feet.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.