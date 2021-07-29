Some 90 Day Fiance veiwers don’t think Ronald deserves to come to America

One critic of Ronald responded to a question about unpopular 90 Day Fiance opinions. Pic credit: TLC

Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco both have their fair share of supporters and haters as their chaotic storyline has played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season.

With a lot on the line as Tiffany and Ronald await the results of their spousal visa filing, there are critics who don’t think Ronald has anything to offer America or Tiffany as a partner. Given his criminal record, his past problems with addiction, and his perceived inability to provide for Tiffany and the family, this school of thought has gained traction.

Ronald is Carly’s father and has a strong case to be given the opportunity to be able to raise his daughter in America with his wife. Some viewers feel Ronald has not been given a fair chance to succeed in his native South Africa because of obvious disparities in the country.

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daygossip, posed a question to followers about their unpopular 90 Day Fiance opinions, and one critic was harsh in regard to Ronald’s future in America.

A critic questioned whether Ronald Smith is worthy of an American visa

@90daygossip’s question to followers via Instagram story asked for unpopular opinions, and one of the responses they got was someone stating, “Ronald should not get approved for a visa. He has nothing to offer the US or Tiffany.

Many feel like Tiffany is backing Ronald into a corner where he has no chance of doing anything right in her eyes, and that Ronald’s narrative is not making him look good.

Other’s feel like Ronald has been given a lot of help and direction and just can’t seem to get it right. But does that mean he shouldn’t be able to come to America?

Either way critics and fans see it, Tiffany and Ronald both got themselves into a chaotic and difficult situation by deciding to get married and pregnant in South Africa only for Tiffany to return to the U.S. which was not the original plan.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are currently separated

Tiffany and Ronald are no longer together present day and had a fiery and public breakup over Instagram. Screenshots of what they said to each other were blasted on Tiffany’s Instagram story and Ronald tried to defend himself.

The breakup came just weeks after Tiffany posted a heartfelt Father’s Day message to Ronald and made it seem like they were a happy family.

Happily Ever After? viewers will have to keep watching to find out what actually happened with Ronald’s visa and how the season will end between them.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.