News Sister Wives: Viewers slam Kody and Robyn Brown for not letting their kids hug Truely goodbye

Kody and Robyn didn’t allow their children to give Truely one last hug goodbye. Pic credit: TLC As Christine Brown bid the family farewell, Kody and Robyn Brown didn’t let their kids hug their sister Truely one last time, and it didn’t sit well with Sister Wives viewers. The November 20 episode of Sister Wives showed Christine agreeing to bid one last adieu to Kody, Robyn, and their kids, along with Janelle and her kids, before leaving Flagstaff behind for a new start in Utah.

During the outdoor, socially-distanced goodbye, Kody wished his ex-wife, Christine, and their 12-year-old daughter, Truely, “safe travels” before he approached Truely for a hug.

When Kody and Robyn’s youngest child, Ariella, tried to join her dad to give her sister one last hug goodbye, Kody stopped her, repeatedly telling her, “Only me,” and stopping her in her tracks.

Kody not allowing Ariella to hug Truely and Robyn not doing anything to intervene irked Sister Wives viewers, who took to Twitter following the episode to sound off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One viewer expressed their heartbreak watching Ariella and Truely unable to share one last embrace before being separated by over 500 miles.

Sister Wives viewers slam Kody and Robyn Brown for not allowing their kids to hug Truely goodbye

Another viewer called out the hypocrisy that Breanna, Aurora, Solomon, and Ariella were allowed to attend school in person but couldn’t hug their sister goodbye. “What kind of Covid nonsense is this?” they asked, pointing out Kody’s sanctimony over his ultra-strict COVID-19 rules.

Pic credit: @MegnFeller/@getsomesense9/@Lady_luck06/Twitter

Echoing the sentiment, another critic tweeted, “Imagine not letting your children hug their sister goodbye because of Covid, but you send them to public school.”

One of Kody’s critics labeled him “selfish” for holding back his and Robyn’s kids from giving Truely a farewell hug. At the same time, another questioned why Ariella and Solomon were allowed to attend school in person but not hug their sister before she left Arizona to move to Utah.

Pic credit: @Luv_And_Rockets/@ellieboren/@IamKweenKay/Twitter

Pointing out that Truely will likely “forever remember not being able to hug her siblings goodbye,” another Sister Wives viewer voiced how “sad” they would be as a parent.

Kody’s strict COVID-19 took center stage and divided the Brown family

Last season on Sister Wives, Kody’s COVID-19 protocols became a major storyline. Kody imposed strict rules upon his family, and any of his wives or children who didn’t abide weren’t allowed to see him in person.

Truely was one of Kody’s 18 kids who disagreed with his rules. Speaking of her dad’s rules, Truely called them “awful” and “inhumane.”

Kody was the only person allowed to travel between his four wives’ houses during the coronavirus pandemic, which deeply upset Truely, who wanted to spend time with her siblings.

Christine admitted that the distance between Truely and her brothers and sisters had the preteen feeling, “lonely, super, super lonely.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.