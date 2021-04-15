Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown opens up about her previous marriage

Robyn recently talked about her previous marriage before entering the Brown family. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown talked about her marriage prior to meeting her husband, Kody, and shared that it was full of “fighting and pain.”

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle invited Robyn to come over and talk about their family’s ongoing communication struggles.

Janelle started a conversation with Robyn about the spouses’ communication

Janelle, whom fans rallied behind her for pointing out what TLC edited out in last week’s episode, was concerned that the adults weren’t communicating effectively.

Janelle noted that they all signed up for plural marriage because they thought it made them better people.

Janelle, who blocked trolls last week on Twitter, opened up to Robyn, admitting that she tends to get “excited” when she has something to say and that she’s ready to “turn over a new leaf” at the age of 51.

Robyn, who had a vision of a little dark-haired boy with Kody, chimed in about communication within plural families and voiced that she thought polygamous wives feel as though they need to “fight for their position.”

Robyn agreed that the family needed to change the way they communicate

Robyn also admitted that every time the five spouses have a conversation together, she goes home with a stomachache. Robyn, who isn’t sure she’s done having kids with Kody, also divulged that a lot of “unsafe” conversations are happening.

Janelle invited Robyn over to talk about communication between the spouses. Pic credit: TLC

She also though that COVID-19 has magnified just how serious their communication breakdown is.

Janelle said that she likes when Robyn speaks up because she’s usually quiet. Robyn admitted that she’s quieter than the other wives at times because she tends to be more “cautious.”

Robyn revealed she rarely fights with Kody, but her prior marriage was full of fighting and pain

She went on to tell the confessional cameras it’s a “rare” instance she has a fight, or “beef,” with Kody, and she can only name five “real fights” in the last 10 or 11 years they’ve been a couple.

“I was married before and in that marriage, there was a lot of fighting and there was a lot of pain. I promised myself that as I came out of my divorce, that I was like, if I ever marry again, I’m just gonna be more cautious and more careful.”

Robyn’s first marriage was to a fellow member of her faith, having grown up in a polygamous family herself.

Robyn detailed in the family’s book that her ex-husband was well regarded within her community. She and her ex, named David Jessop, had intended to bring sister wives into the marriage, but their union didn’t last long enough for that to happen.

Robyn has claimed that her ex-husband ‘badly mistreated’ her

The couple lasted seven-and-a-half years before calling it quits. Robyn detailed in the book that she was “badly mistreated and misled” by her ex.

Robyn and her son, Dayton, during her previous marriage. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn went on to explain that she promised herself she’d never be mistreated again after her first marriage failed. In fact, she created an alter ego she named She-Rah, who became her “protector” and represented her “tougher, bolder” side.

Robyn claimed she wasn’t necessarily seeking marriage a second time around, but said if it did ever happen again, she wouldn’t be concerned about outward appearances, stating that it wouldn’t matter if a husband was “old or young, fat or skinny.”

Kody and Robyn with her children from her previous marriage, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn met Kody at a church service in Utah and they wed in 2010

Kody and Robyn met at a church service in Utah and eventually the two wed (spiritually) in 2010, sixteen years after Kody had taken his last wife, Christine.

After Meri legally divorced Meri in 2014, Kody then legally wed Robyn in a private ceremony, making her Kody’s only legal wife.

Robyn has three children from her marriage to Jessop, son Dayton and daughters Aurora and Breanna, who Kody legally adopted in 2015. Robyn and Kody also share two biological children, Solomon and Ariella, who Robyn says struggle when they don’t see Kody.

Fans threw major shade at Kody recently over his and Robyn’s daughter Ariella’s late bedtime.

Fans of the show can catch more Brown family drama this weekend during the two-hour season finale.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.