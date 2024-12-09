Sister Wives: Meri still thinks there’s a way she and Kody could have ‘figured out’ their marriage

Meri Brown is struggling to put her marriage to Kody Brown behind her.

In Sunday night’s Sister Wives episode, Give Up The Ghost, Meri met two old friends, Andreah and Hilaree, for lunch.

The trio discussed Meri’s recent divorce from Kody after 33 years of polygamous marriage.

Andreah and Hilaree, who both grew up in polygamous households, gave Meri some advice six months after she officially broke it off with Kody.

Meri’s friends were hopeful she would move on from her split and begin a new chapter in her life without worrying about the what-ifs.

The ladies tried to talk some sense into Meri, who still seemed hung up on the fact that she and Kody couldn’t make their marriage work.

Meri still reminisces about her marriage to Kody

During one of her interviews in the latest episode, Meri told viewers, “I think that there’s a way that Kody and I could have figured out our relationship and our marriage.”

Although her friends made a lot of sense and helped to boost her self-esteem, Meri still seemed shell-shocked six months after their divorce, replaying certain events in her mind over and over again.

Meri recalled when Kody said it would be vulgar if she had multiple husbands

Meri reminded Sister Wives viewers of a scene that aired 13 years ago when she and Kody went to dinner to celebrate their anniversary.

The dinner scene replayed Meri asking Kody, “If I were to be giving attention to another guy, how would it make you feel?”

Kody responded, “The vulgarity of the idea of you with two husbands or another lover sickens me.”

Meri admitted that Kody’s comment made her feel “wrong” about feeling jealous, although it’s a normal human emotion.

Meri elaborated about being made to feel that being jealous was wrong, speaking about the religion the Browns once adhered to.

“That’s one of the big things that is taught, is that you have to suffer in order to get to Heaven,” Meri confessed. “And I don’t believe that.”

Meri conjured up the courage to leave Kody

Some Sister Wives viewers were shocked when Meri went through with leaving Kody in 2023.

For decades, Meri allowed Kody to string her along, hoping one day they’d reconcile their marriage.

But that day never came, and Kody made it increasingly clear that he didn’t want a life with Meri in it.

He even admitted this season on Sister Wives that it “sucked” marrying the “wrong” person and confessed that he wished he’d never married Meri in the first place.

That’s why Meri was so surprised when Kody broke down in tears as they bid adieu when Meri moved back to Utah.

After 33 years together, Meri ultimately pulled the plug on her and Kody’s plural marriage, making the split Instagram official in January 2023.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.