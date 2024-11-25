Sister Wives: Kody wants to walk Meri down the aisle when she remarries

Kody Brown wants to be included in Meri Brown’s next wedding, and in a big way.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, The Eleventh Hour, Kody and Meri said “Bon Voyage” when Meri moved back to Utah.

After finalizing their divorce, Meri left Flagstaff to start over as a newly single woman at her B&B in Parowan.

Kody helped Meri pack her belongings as part of her “severance package“ and unpack them at the B&B.

Once it came time to bid each other farewell for good, Kody became overwhelmed with emotions.

Kody sobbed as he said goodbye to his third ex-wife, calling their split the “end of an era.”

Kody said he was finally “mourning a loss” after spending most of his time being angry at Christine and Janelle.

Kody Brown says he ‘gets to’ walk Meri down the aisle

Once Kody could compose himself momentarily, he mentioned Meri’s next relationship and how he felt he would be involved.

“You know, until the next guy, you know, you’re, you’re when you … if you marry again and everything like that … I mean, I won’t be weird about it,” Kody said, struggling to form a complete sentence.

That’s when Meri’s BFF, Jenn Sullivan, chimed in, asking Kody, “Would you be the flower girl?”

“No, I get to walk her down the aisle!” Kody exclaimed as he hugged Meri.

(Can you see it now? Here comes the bride, accompanied by her ex-husband…)

During a solo confessional, Meri admitted that Kody’s comment caught her off guard. She wasn’t sure if he said it in jest or if he was serious.

Meri questions Kody’s intentions

“The fact that he’s saying he wants to walk me down the aisle when I get married again, I’m like, like, why would he say that?” Meri questioned.

“Is he serious? Is he trying to make a joke?” Meri continued, admitting she was “floored” and didn’t know what was happening.

As Kody continued to hug Meri, he told her that they now had “permission” to move on from each other.

In a preview of next week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody refers to his and Meri’s finalized divorce as “the end of” the Brown family.

Another clip teases Meri, admitting, “Maybe I did the wrong thing,” but was she speaking of leaving Kody?

We think not.

Meri has been thriving since divorcing Kody

Since splitting from Kody, Meri has made it abundantly clear that she’s better off.

It seems that finding love again is on the back burner for now, at least, while Meri focuses on her personal growth and expanding her businesses.

She has showcased a new version of herself on social media, displaying a sense of humor that Sister Wives fans instantly fell in love with.

In addition, Meri launched her new business, Worthy Up, which she calls “a haven for individuals seeking connection, inspiration, and growth.”

Meri continues to tease her side of the story on Instagram, recently telling her fans and followers that she’s been working behind the scenes on her version of a Tell All.

“I’m not shutting up,” Meri declared. “I am in the middle of my story, people! In fact, it is currently happening.”

In the caption of an Instagram Reel dated November 2024, Meri wrote, “‘Oh my voice will be heard….’ 😁 #WorthyUp.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.