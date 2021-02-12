Sister Wives: Meri Brown wants to get closer to Kody Brown amid relationship drama

Sister Wives stars Meri and Kody Brown have encountered plenty of obstacles over the years. Pic credit: TLC

A new season of Sister Wives is upon us and from the looks of it, the season will bring more of the Brown family drama that fans have come to love.

Along with the usual drama that Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, get caught up in, there are new levels of tension that will test their family once again.

Plenty of the family’s drama has been found between Kody and his first wife, Meri. The major catalyst for the couple’s troubles was Meri’s catfishing scandal, which found her embarrassingly living out the consequences of her choices on camera.

Her catfishing scandal was a major storyline for the entire family, including Kody and Meri’s daughter Mariah, as they tried desperately to navigate the waters of forgiveness.

And while the catfish storyline has subsided, what has remained is the residual trauma and lost trust between Meri and the other Brown spouses. It seemed that Meri was ready to walk away from the family last season. However, she has stayed true to her family and in the upcoming season, it seems that she tries to re-build her love with Kody too.

Meri and Kody work on re-building love

In a trailer for the new season, Meri indicates that there’s still trouble brewing for her and Kody, although they’re making strides towards a reconciliation.

“Kody and Meri’s relationship is really…sad,” Meri’s sister wife, Robyn says.

Meri echoes the sentiment during a confessional with producers.

“I can’t. I can’t make him love me,” Meri says.

The trailer then cuts to Meri and Kody sitting on a blanket, enjoying what appears to be a picnic.

Meri jokingly asks Kody, “So, if I were to lean over and just kiss you right now, would you push me away?”

Clearly uncertain with how to handle such a question, Kody hesitantly responds, “umm…no.”

Kody says ‘romance and sex’ are reserved for couples in love

It’s unlikely that the new season will find Kody and Meri in a good place in their relationship, at least in the beginning.

“Romance and sex are saved for people who are in love,” Kody tells producers. “If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would.”

The context of Kody’s comments are unclear for the time being, and fans will have to tune in to find out where the couple is at, and what steps they’re taking to reconnect.

Sister Wives returns Sunday, February 14 at 10/9c on TLC.