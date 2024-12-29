Sister Wives’ Meri Brown teases ‘mystery man’

Sister Wives star Meri Brown caused quite a stir when she popped up with a “mystery man” just days after the holiday.

Following her divorce and official split from Kody Brown, Meri has dated non-exclusively here and there.

She had a romantic relationship with a man named Amos for a few months, but things didn’t work out between the two.

However, her recent share has caused Sister Wives fans to wonder whether she has found someone with whom to be exclusive again.

Over on Instagram, Meri posted a selfie with someone she tagged under the handle papabrandon1005.

They looked happy to be in each other’s company, with smiles on their faces.

Meri Brown teases ‘Christmas miracle’

In the photo shared on Instagram, Meri Brown captioned it, “It’s a Christmas miracle! #MysteryMan #LifeIsGood @papabrandon1005”

Meri likely knew exactly what she was doing with the caption, especially because her love life has been a hot topic among Sister Wives viewers for years.

Her catfish endeavor was the beginning of the end of the Brown family unit as a whole, with other relationships with the unit failing around the same time as she experienced the embarrassment of falling for someone who wasn’t even real.

It didn’t take long for Sister Wives viewers to have their bubble busted.

Meri Brown and ‘mystery man’ are old friends

Despite the speculation that Meri Brown has a new man in her life, that isn’t the case.

As the comment section grew with speculation and assumptions about who the man posing with Meri was, a woman claiming to be his sister showed up to set the record straight.

She wrote, “I love all these comments. 😂 I never comment on these, but that guy is my brother. They aren’t dating. 😆😆”

One follower was sad the woman spoiled “the fun,” while someone else wondered if the man was single and if it could happen.

She said, “They do know each other, but they aren’t dating. They ran into each other recently, and it’s been a while since they’ve seen each other. Hence the ‘it’s a Christmas miracle.'”

Another follower scolded her for spoiling the fun and called the mystery woman a “Karen.”

It seems the photo and share were special to Meri, and she felt like it was a “Christmas miracle” that she ran into her friend, whom she hadn’t seen in a while.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.