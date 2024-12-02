Sister Wives: Meri Brown feels ‘free’ after splitting from Kody

Meri Brown is looking forward in the wake of her split with Kody Brown.

Sunday’s new episode of Sister Wives kicked off with the pair tearfully saying goodbye after their split, which put them in a reflective mood.

Meri has felt rejected by Kody for years, so many wondered why she remained in a plural marriage with him for so long.

There’s so much to unpack between them, but their parting of ways marked a pivotal shift for Sister Wives as the series enters uncharted territory.

“Guess we can be best friends now,” Kody said to Meri at the beginning of the episode as he prepared to leave her behind.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I’m sorry she’s not taking applications,” Meri’s best friend, Jenn Sullivan, chimed in.

Kody admitted in a confessional that the moment between him and Meri allowed him to move on “from the anger to just this moment of grief” so that he could “begin healing.”

“We have divorced; we’ll have a friendship,” Kody conceded, admitting that he hopes they’ll “get along.”

Kody wants to remain friends with Meri

Meri and Kody had a myriad of issues for years, to the point that they fell out of love with one another and were apart for a long time before Meri decided to walk away.

Ultimately, Kody regards his relationship with Meri as a “great memory” but feels like “it’s just the end.”

After Kody left, Meri opened up about what she deemed a “weird” encounter with her ex and admitted that she was “confused” in the aftermath.

Meri admitted that she was struggling because of what Kody had said to and about her, so she was curious why he was “sitting here sobbing about an end of an era.”

Meri added that they had both been checked out of the relationship for a long time, but it would be a change to not be in a relationship with him any longer.

Meri takes a trip without her family

Jenn said that Kody had many flaws, that she and her husband could see that he played favorites, and “spent the majority of his time at Robin’s house.”

Later in the episode, Meri embarked on a trip to London and opened up doing it solo.

“It was really interesting because after we made the decision to split, I feel free,” she tearfully revealed.

“Not in a way that I felt like I was being forced to stay,” she clarified. “I didn’t feel stuck necessarily, but it’s interesting how free I feel.”

It has been a different year for the show and everyone involved and the recurring theme is that everyone apart from Robin is moving on from Kody.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC. Stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.