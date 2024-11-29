Sister Wives fans convinced Meri would get ‘back together’ with Kody ‘in a heartbeat’ if he was interested

In recent years, Sister Wives fans have watched as the TLC hit switched things up before their eyes.

It all started when Christine Brown left the plural family in 2021 and was closely followed by Meri Brown and Janelle Brown.

Today, Robyn Brown is now Kody’s sole wife, but fans are airing their thoughts about Meri and their belief that she would return to Kody if the opportunity presented itself.

Meri and Kody were once very happy, but there’s been so much vitriol between them in recent years that it’s a surprise they can converse on the current season of the hit reality series.

In fact, Kody even said he wants to walk Meri down the aisle if she remarries.

While many were stunned that Meri walked away from Kody after years of feeling left out in the cold by him, the fact that they’ve been somewhat closer apart than when they were together has fans under the assumption she’d return to him.

In a clip shared by TLC on Instagram, the exes are in a good mood as they laugh and joke, allowing some fans to air some unfiltered thoughts.

Sister Wives fans have some theories

“Meri would get back together with him in a heartbeat if he asked,” one fan reasoned.

“Exactly! Those scenes were painful to watch,” a viewer responded, adding that they were “so cringe.”

“She would,” said another viewer, but one said that Mary “wouldn’t” be interested in going backward.

“Ohh honey she would, she’s still madly in love with him. Her behavior is obvious,” a fifth viewer chimed in.

While we imagine a romantic reunion would make for a must-watch storyline, it’s hard to imagine something like this happening unless it’s driven by a need to save Sister Wives.

It’s surprising that the series has remained so successful after Christine, Janelle, and Meri walked away from Kody, but viewers are invested in all of these personalities.

Could Sister Wives survive without Kody?

Kody may say and do terrible things on-screen, but would the show be the same without him?

The series has reinvented itself many times, but Season 19 has been like watching paint dry.

A lack of worthy storylines leads to questions about how long the show can survive.

Without buzzy happenings, the ratings probably won’t be as strong as they were a few years ago, which could lead to the show getting the pink slip.

What are your thoughts on whether Meri would return to Kody?

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC. You can stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.