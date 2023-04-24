Sister Wives viewers think Meri Brown owes Christine Brown an apology — Here’s why

If you ask Sister Wives viewers, Meri Brown is indebted to her former sister wife, Christine Brown.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine was the first of Kody Brown’s four wives to leave him.

In November 2021, Christine and Kody formally announced their split on social media. Christine has since moved on — she moved back to Utah and is engaged to David Woolley.

Then, in 2022, it was revealed during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All that Janelle had split from Kody.

In January 2023, Kody officially became a monogamist when he and Meri announced their decision to terminate their marriage, leaving Robyn Brown as Kody’s sole wife.

Now, Sister Wives viewers are calling for Meri to apologize to Christine because they feel she enabled Meri to leave Kody and their plural marriage.

Meri shared what was intended to be a motivational post on Instagram recently. In the post, Meri shared an up-close selfie and a message about not giving up on dreams and goals.

“Let me tell you a secret….” her caption began. “The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have. … Don’t give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You’re worthy of achieving it!”

Sister Wives viewers call out Meri Brown, ‘You owe Christine an apology!’

More than 13,000 of Meri’s 836,000 Instagram followers liked the post, and among the hundreds of comments it received, several of them called out Meri and urged her to apologize to Christine.

Mocking Meri’s caption, one of Meri’s critics commented, “Let me tell u a secret.. U owe Christine an apology!!! Her taking her life back paved the way for ya’ll to finally see your worth.”

Others echoed the sentiment and replied to the comment with clapping hands and red heart emojis.

Some of Meri’s critics believe she needs to apologize to Christine. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

In a similar comment, another one of Meri’s disparagers penned, “Seriously… you were to scared to leave a man who wanted NOTHING to do with you until Christine called him out!!”

Agreeing with the comment, one Sister Wives viewer responded, “and she was rude to Christine and Janelle all the time!”

More of Meri’s critics continued to credit Christine for leaving Kody first. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Christine ended her relationship with Meri because she doesn’t trust her

Longtime Sister Wives viewers know that Meri and Christine’s relationship was fractured for years. The two tried to work through their issues in therapy, but it didn’t do much to help.

During the Season 17 Tell All, Christine responded to Meri’s comments about feeling betrayed by her when she decided to leave Kody.

Speaking about why she ended her friendship with Meri, Christine revealed to the reunion host, Sukanya Krishnan, “It wasn’t safe for me anymore, and I ended it. And I just told her straight up, ‘No, we’re not going to be friends because I don’t trust you, and I’m not going to do that to myself anymore.'”

Shortly after Christine announced her split from Kody on social media, Meri began sharing cryptic posts. Meri mentioned several times that there was “more to the story,” which many Sister Wives fans felt was a shot at Christine and an attempt to garner attention.

However, Meri has yet to determine what she meant by her cryptic statements, leaving many Sister Wives viewers scratching their heads.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.