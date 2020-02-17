Sister Wives’ Meri Brown says husband Kody shouldn’t speak for her

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Last night on Sister Wives, Kody Brown brought up the One House idea again, and the more he talks about it, the more he seems to push his wives away from the idea.

This time around, he objected to Christine’s beliefs that having One House will destroy any one-on-one personal time Kody has with any of his wives.

That is when Kody put his foot in his mouth and made a widespread comment about all four of his wives.

Meri Brown was not happy.

What did Kody Brown say on Sister Wives?

Christine Brown had an honest opinion about the One House idea, and Kody was not happy to hear her say it.

“In Vegas and now, you and I were a couple in our home. Whereas in the big house, the only couple time we really had was in our bedroom, really,” she said. “Anybody and everybody could walk in any time, I wouldn’t feel like we could be a couple anywhere except our room again.”

Kody Brown thought that was ridiculous, saying that the wives wouldn’t walk through a door without knocking.

“I know that Janelle and Robyn wouldn’t do that. I don’t think Meri would ever do it.”

It sounds like anytime someone in the One House goes into another room, they have to knock first at all times?

Then Kody said something about all the wives that pushed Meri Brown to Twitter when the moment played out on television last night.

“None of them, or some of them, cannot handle me come and go with another wife,” Kody said. “That’s the elephant in the room that no one’s saying.”

Meri Brown responds

Kody Brown obviously feels that his wives are all jealous of each other and want him just for themselves.

When he said that none of the wives want to see him with the other wives, Meri responded on Twitter:

“I do have to say, I can’t speak for all of us, but when Kody says “all” of us can’t handle seeing him with another woman, he is so wrong and shouldn’t be speaking for me.”

The beat goes on with Meri Brown.

Before last night’s episode, Kody Brown has said that if any of his wives wanted to move on, they could. Fans felt Meri could be the one to leave.

Now, Meri Brown has made it clear she has no problems seeing Kody with the other wives. Is she finished with him, finally?

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.