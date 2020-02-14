Sister Wives’ Christine Brown slammed for mudroom photo filled with plastic bottles

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It seems that people can’t post anything on social media today without it causing an uproar. Even one of the most popular members of the Sister Wives cast can’t escape it.

When Christine Brown posted a photo of her mudroom on Instagram, it got a lot of comments.

Sure, there were lots of people who agreed with her sentiments that it needs cleaning and others who felt bad at the work ahead of her.

However, there were also people looking for a reason to lash out at someone and targeted her for one thing they saw in the photo.

Why was Sister Wives’ Christine Brown slammed?

Christine Brown posted a photo on Instagram of her mudroom with the following comment:

“This is just ridiculous!! My mud room needs some help. Something from the back of my car has got to work! #mudroom #organized #makingshelves #toomuch.”

That was it. Here is the Instagram post:

However, amidst the people who were chatting about the mess and how they felt bad she needed to clean and organize, there were those who saw the plastic water bottles and started preaching.

“Why are you still buying plastic water bottles????? So.bad for our environment,” one commenter complained.

“Yeah just buy a refillable bottle,” another responded.

Finally, another one stated, “I love you girl but please stop buying plastic water bottles! Plastic is taking over and destroying the ocean!”

However, there were also those who came to Christine Brown’s defense.

“Hello plastic police have you heard of recycling if not google is your friend,” one commented.

Another agreed, writing, “Plastic water bottles [thumbs up] Most towns have recycling.”

That brought about comments that not everything that is sent to recycling is recycled.

Plastic water bottles

Many people want plastic water bottles eliminated completely, and they encourage people to use refillable bottles instead.

According to CBS News, “about seven of 10 plastic water bottles get incinerated, dumped into landfills – or left as litter.”

While the plastic water bottles are made from polyethylene terephthalate, which can be recycled into new bottles, most of them are not.

“Even the fraction of PET that is recycled ends up being “downcycled” into clothes, carpet, toys, and packaging materials,” said Dr. Peter Gleick.

This has become a hot topic in many circles. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa went after Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt when he had a photo taken while working out with a plastic water bottle.

However, that turned out to be a misunderstanding, as Pratt said he was handed the bottle for the photoshoot, but always carries a reusable water jug when he is out.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.