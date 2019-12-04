Jason Momoa says sorry to Chris Pratt over water bottle controversy

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Jason Momoa has said he is sorry to Chris Pratt, ending their water bottle controversy.

The two Hollywood hunks previously had a social media exchange after Aquaman called out Chris for using a non-reusable plastic water bottle.

“I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single-use plastic epidemic. The plastic water bottles have to stop I hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them,” Jason said in a post that included a picture of him, his children, and Chris.

All the drama began when Chris posted an Amazon sponsored Instagram message that included him holding a plastic water bottle at the gym. Jason commented on the post with a reminder to his fellow actor to not use “single-use plastic” water bottles.

Not long after, Chris responded to the comment and acknowledged what came across as his lack of environmental awareness. The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared that he always carries a reusable water jug.

However, the plastic bottle was thrown at Chris for the photo because he didn’t know what to do with his hands. He joked about how he doesn’t want Aquaman’s home of Atlantis to be covered in plastic. The actor also reminded his followers to recycle and reuse.

Fans were not happy with Jason dragging Chris on social media. Several users responded to Aquaman’s remark on the post, by reminding Jason there are pictures of him with a single-use plastic bottle all over the Internet.

Others suggested Jason use his platform more wisely and gave him ideas of how he could help the environment, besides calling out other people on social media.

Chris was not offended by Jason’s water bottle comment, but his fans were furious. The outrage is what prompted Jason Momoa to apologize to Chris Pratt over the water bottle issue.

There is nothing but love between the two actors, who starred in The Lego Movie 2. Chris and Jason have squashed any drama involving the water bottle controversy, by showing their appreciation for each other on social media.