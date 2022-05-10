Sister Wives: Meri Brown pays tribute to the women in her life for Mother’s Day

Meri paid homage to the important mothers in her life for Mother’s Day. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown celebrated the meaningful women in her life over the Mother’s Day weekend.

Meri’s mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, is no longer here, but the 51-year-old mom of one keeps her mom’s memory alive.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown celebrates late mom Bonnie, daughter Mariah for Mother’s Day

Taking to Instagram, on her bed and breakfast Lizzie’s Heritage Inn page, Meri shared two photos for Mother’s Day along with a message that read, “Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers! 💛”

“We are so grateful for all mothers here with us and all those who are no longer with us. We are so thankful for you today and everyday! 💛”

The first pic in Meri’s slides showed herself and her 26-year-old daughter Mariah, whom she shares with Kody Brown. The mother-daughter duo pressed up close against each other for the sweet snap, taken in the kitchen at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Meri and Mariah sported matching Lizzie’s Heritage Inn aprons and both smiled big for the camera, while Mariah’s dog Mosby could be seen adorably photobombing them from the floor.

A second slide showed one of the walls at the inn, decorated with framed photos of the four generations of women who came before Meri. Meri’s mother, Bonnie, was pictured in the far-right photo, along with her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

On her personal Instagram account, Meri shared a couple of photos in her Stories, honoring both Bonnie and Mariah.

In one slide, Meri shared a screenshot of the post from Lizzie’s Heritage Inn and added text below herself and Mariah that read, “Love love love this kid who made me a mom!” A second slide was a photo of Bonnie, which Meri simply captioned, “Happy mother’s day.”

Meri’s success with Lizzie’s Heritage Inn

Bonnie was the innkeeper at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn until her sudden passing last spring. Lizzie’s Heritage Inn has remained in Bonnie’s family for generations, and Meri purchased the property and opened it in 2017.

Kody Brown and his other wives/ex-wife, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, were leery about Meri’s intentions to operate a bed and breakfast. However, it’s been a profitable business venture for Meri and the inn continually receives rave reviews and awards. Lizzie’s Heritage Inn has been consecutively named Best Country Inn.

Since Bonnie’s passing, Mariah and her partner Audrey have taken on some of the responsibilities at Lizzie’s. Lately, however, Meri’s BFF Jenn Sullivan has taken on the role at the inn, located in Parowan, Utah.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.