Sister Wives: Meri Brown commemorates one year since her mom Bonnie’s passing

Meri Brown remembered her mom Bonnie one year after her sudden death. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown remembered her mom Bonnie Ahlstrom on the one-year anniversary of her untimely passing.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Bonnie passed unexpectedly in March 2021 at the age of 76.

When Meri announced her mother’s death, she told her fans, “She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don’t know how I’m going to do the rest of my life without her.”

Sister Wives star Meri Brown pays tribute to mom Bonnie Ahlstrom one year after her death

Now, one year after Bonnie’s passing, Meri is commemorating her mother in a touching post on Instagram.

In the post, Meri included two photos. The first showed herself, her daughter Mariah, and Mariah’s partner Audrey as they posed high above a beach backdrop in Oregon for a group snap.

Meri’s second slide was a photo of Bonnie smiling as she posed on a porch.

“One year today. One year of missing her,” Meri captioned her post. “One year of cherishing memories. One year of figuring out life without her. One year of learning and growing. One year of looking toward my future and honoring her in my actions and ideas.”

Meri continued, “One year ago today, my mom left this world and left a hole in my heart. This weekend I spend honoring and remembering her, surrounded by some of my favorite people, in a beautiful space on the Oregon coast.”

“This is a good day, a good weekend, and I’m looking forward to my progress and change in the coming year. 💙💙💙,” the 51-year-old reality TV star concluded her caption.

Meri continues to honor her late mother

Meri has been sure to share tributes for her mom since her passing. One month after Bonnie’s death, Meri shared a picture of herself and her mom and wrote, “One month today since she left us. One month too long. One month too hard. One month that I wasn’t ready for. Missing you, Mom!”

Then, at the six-month mark following her mother’s passing, Meri shared another tribute to Bonnie on Instagram.

Meri has also paid tribute to her mom at her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, located in Parowan, Utah. Last year, Meri announced that she was dedicating one of the rooms to her mom, which she named the Grandma Room.

Bonnie played a huge role at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, as she was the innkeeper until her death last year. These days, Meri’s BFF Jenn Sullivan has been helping with the innkeeper duties after Meri’s daughter Mariah and her partner Audrey took over the role following Bonnie’s death.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.