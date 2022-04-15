Sister Wives: Meri Brown warns fans not to approach local children when visiting her B&B: ‘This is not OK!’

Meri Brown issued a stern warning after creepers yelled questions at her BFF’s kids. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown issued a stern warning for creepers driving past her bed and breakfast after a scary incident involving her BFF’s children.

As many Sister Wives fans are aware, Meri’s BFF Jenn Sullivan — who you may recognize from Fridays with Friends on Instagram — helps with the innkeeping duties at Meri’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

The inn, located in Parowan, Utah, attracts hundreds of visitors each year, has been named the Best County Inn in Utah for two years in a row, and has an immaculate, five-star rating on Tripadvisor.

Meri Brown’s BFF Jenn Sullivan shares ‘alarming’ incident at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn

On Thursday afternoon, Jenn took to her Instagram Stories to share a frightening message with her followers about a possible predator who tried to make contact with her kids near the inn.

“If you are yelling questions at my kid(s) from your car under any circumstance I will automatically assume the worst,” Jenn told her 2,485 Instagram followers.

She continued, “I’m a mom, that’s how being protective works. It’s not ever going to feel ok, even if you know my name, in fact, if you consider the situation from my side you’ll likely see how alarming that might be.”

Pic credit: @justjennreally/Instagram

“In summation, you are welcome to take pictures of the house. But please do not talk to my kids. They are off limits and I may not react as kindly as you would hope.” Jenn ended her message with three hashtags which read #mamabear, #protective, and #wearenotcelebrities.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown warns inn patrons: ‘Under no uncertain terms is it ok’

Shortly after Jenn shared her alarming message, Meri took to her own Instagram Stories to reflect on Jenn’s scary incident and let prospective patrons and passersby know that it’s not okay to engage with the neighborhood kids.

“If you are a fan [and] you want to drive by the B&B to take a picture of the house, thank you!!” Meri began her message, which included a photo of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

She continued, “HOWEVER Under no uncertain terms is it ok to speak to a CHILD to get information, to ask names, to ask if they can take you into the house. THIS IS NOT OK!”

“There are children in the neighborhood and I will do everything in my power to protect them and not threaten their safety. If you think I’m speaking to you, I probably am. Just know that it is with love and appreciation for your support, but moreso with the safety of neighborhood children first and foremost!” Meri then tagged Lizzie’s Heritage Inn and Jenn’s Instagram accounts.

Last year, Meri reopened Lizzie’s Heritage Inn after a temporary shutdown due to the pandemic. Meri’s mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, was the innkeeper until her sudden death last spring.

Since then, Meri’s daughter Mariah and her partner Audrey have helped with the innkeeper duties, as well as Meri’s BFF Jenn.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.