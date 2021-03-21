Sister Wives: Meri Brown opens up about jealousy, monogamy, and regrets

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has opened up about jealousy, monogamy, and regrets.

She also revealed how she felt about Kody and Robyn Brown having more kids.

During an interview with Christina Garibaldi of Us Weekly, Meri said that watching episodes of the show could be fun or shocking depending on the content.

When it came to the one-house subject, which just doesn’t seem to go away, Meri seemed to think that the topic was closed for discussion. It’s one of the few things she and Kody have agreed on recently.

When it came to disclosing how she’s dealt with jealousy issues among the four wives, Meri admitted that she’s always had feelings of jealousy. She said that a lot of people have asked her how she’s handled sharing a husband with three other women.

While she’s told fans in the past that she’s never been able to avoid the feelings of jealousy, over the last couple of years, that has changed.

She admitted that she currently doesn’t feel jealous at all.

Meri has been working on improving herself and accepting things as they are

Meri has been working on herself which she said involves “accepting what is” and “embracing my life,where it is.”

Meri added that turning 50 has helped her change her perspective. She said that age “really makes a huge difference”.

She divulged that based on their different histories together, there are varying levels of trust between Kody and his wives.

The interviewer asked Meri, “Do you ever wish sometimes that you were in a monogamous relationship?”

Meri shook her head and answered, “No.”

Meri claims she has never wavered on her decision to enter plural marriage

Meri admitted that when she first married Kody over 30 years ago, the topic of monogamy came up between them.

She reiterated, “I don’t believe I have ever wished that I never had done this.”

But she did admit to wishing she had handled things better which included having a “more compassionate heart”. She also wished she was more open to relationships “as they came along”.

When asked if she had any regrets about putting her life on display through the show, Meri answered, “I don’t think that I do,”

She added that she can now reflect on her past actions and use what she’s learned as a means to better herself.

Meri didn’t like the interviewer’s question when she asked her who her best friend out of her fellow sister wives was.

Meri refused to answer the “unfair” question and likened it to asking Kody who his favorite wife was.

Meri wouldn’t be opposed to Kody having more children with Robyn

When asked how she would feel if Kody and Robyn decided to have more children, Meri responded, “I think that that is completely up to them and I wouldn’t have any problem with it.”

For most of the interview, Meri stuck to her usual style of giving vague answers to questions.

It’s understandable that she wouldn’t want to publicly air the family’s dirty laundry, but they also knew what they signed up for.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.