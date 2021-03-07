Sister Wives: Mariah and Audrey look at wedding venues, Kody and his wives show viewers their dancing styles

Mariah Brown and Audrey Kriss of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In TLC’s latest preview clip for Sister Wives, viewers see Mariah and Audrey begin their search for wedding venues. Meri and Kody reveal the different types of venues the couple is considering, which include a botanical garden, a ski resort, and a family farm (with a castle!)

Back on the confessional couch, Meri details Mariah coming out to the family as gay three years ago. Meri says she will “never forget and always regret” her reaction, blaming it on cluelessness. She said her reaction made her feel like “such a bad mom.”

Audrey’s parents, Rick and Joan, show up to the venue along with a friend of the engaged couple, named Claire, who is providing the family with the tour of the indoor botanical gardens. Mariah discloses that she and Audrey want to get married on August 29th. The date holds significance because both Mariah and Audrey’s birthdays fall on the 29th.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When the family walks into the garden venue, Kody asks Mariah if they’ll be planning dancing. Mariah and Audrey emphatically answer with a resounding “Yes.” Kody and his four wives then each take turns describing their dance styles to the cameras in a funny moment of the clip.

Longtime viewers know that the Brown family always includes dancing at weddings

Meri and Kody seemed to genuinely enjoy their turn describing each other’s dance moves and it’s a refreshing change in the couple’s interactions as of late. The two were laughing and enjoying a moment together, which viewers haven’t seen in quite a while on the show.

Mariah and her fiancée Audrey recently visited the family to announce they were moving to Utah. Mariah and Audrey have been living in Chicago since 2019; they moved there so Mariah could complete her graduate program.

It looks like Meri and Kody’s only daughter will have a bigger presence on the show this season. With Mariah and Audrey’s news of moving so close to the family and an upcoming wedding later this year, fans will be anxiously awaiting to see their story play out this season.

Mariah is Kody and Meri’s only biological child. She is third in birth order among her 17 siblings between her four moms, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Meri and Mariah seem to have repaired their relationship

Meri and Mariah have hit some rough patches in their relationship over the years. When Meri’s catfishing scandal happened, Mariah had trouble forgiving Meri for it. Mariah recently touted her mom on social media, sending a positive sign that the two have renewed their relationship.

Meri recently shared how the family raised their kids much differently than how she was raised. She said in the clip that they’ve told their kids they can do whatever they want to do and that Mariah is doing just that.

The rest of the family was very welcoming when Mariah came out as gay, and TLC cameras were there to capture the reactions. It’s likely that fans of the show will get to see more of Mariah and Audrey’s wedding planning in this upcoming season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.