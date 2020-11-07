Sister Wives: Maddie Brown-Brush’s daughter Evie tries out new prosthetic foot

Little Evie Brown is on her way to being on the move.

Maddie Brown-Brush shared on her Instagram story that her little girl was fitted with her first prosthetic foot and got try it out. She posted a video of Evie holding her mom’s hand and toddling around, a little wobbly and unsteady on her new foot.

The prosthesis includes a foot and ankle, and it fastens above the knee.

The footage came from the clinic where Evie has been spending time getting molds and models for the prosthetic since early October.

Maddie also posted after the visit and shared that the prosthetic that Evie was wearing earlier had been a bit big, but they had expected that it would not be a perfect fit right away.

She continued by saying that it should be a perfect custom fit during the next visit, which should be any day now.

Maddie and Caleb faced a difficult year

This year has been difficult for everyone, but the Brush’s have had an extra helping of challenges.

Maddie and her husband Caleb found out while Maddie was pregnant that there were some limb differences that were to be expected with Evie. At birth, she was quickly diagnosed with FATCO syndrome, which is a rare genetic condition in which bones and extremities do not fully develop.

Evie was missing her fibula, had a bowed tibia, was missing three fingers, and had a shortened forearm.

The Brush’s opt to share Evie’s journey

In August, soon after Evie turned one, she underwent a Boyd amputation. The surgery is revolutionary in that the foot is amputated at the ankle, but the heel pad was preserved so that Evie will have a more natural gait and engage more of her muscles than if the heel pad was removed.

This will hopefully lead to a better mobility result for Evie as she grows and her body changes.

Maddie and Caleb came under scrutiny from many fans, but instead of hiding or going dark on social media, they opted to share the process. Maddie stated, “As a family, we have decided to be open as we walk through this journey. We want Evie to always feel pride in who she is, and all that God gave her.”

Maddie explained that the family did not come to the decision of amputation lightly. They spent Evie’s first year researching and learning as much as they could about the different scenarios for Evie.

Since Evie’s amputation, Maddie has continued to advocate not just for Evie, but for removing the stigma against limb difference.

As for adorable Evie, she seems to be taking everything in stride and is a happy, giggling silly toddler – just as she should be.

