Sister Wives: Kody and Janelle’s daughter Maddie shares why fans are telling her to ‘burn her house down’

Maddie Brush, daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown of Sister Wives, shared why fans are telling her to ‘burn her house down.’

In her Instagram stories on Monday, Maddie told cameras, “Ok, umm, a lot of people are really concerned that I need to burn my house down, because of Axel’s toys that I keep posting about. Those are toys. Uh, if they were real bugs, we would be like long past an exterminator.”

“Uh, thankfully I’ve never seen bugs that big here. Well, cicadas are, but… um, but people are also messaging me and saying like, welcome to the south, uh they’re called river bugs.”

She continued, “Uh, no thank you. I have not seen those, thank goodness. I’ve seen the wasps that we saw last summer. I’ll post a picture of it. It was gnarly.”

Maddie’s son, Axel is obsessed with bugs

“But, um, everything that I post about is actually Axel’s toys because he is bug-obsessed. One day, I’m going, I’m just waiting, for the day that I go to pick them up, thinking it’s a toy and it’s gonna be real. And then, those toys might actually get thrown in the trash. For real.”

She then shared the photo of the wasp she saw last year. In the pic, she captioned it, “This is the wasp we had last summer. I guess it’s a cicada killer. It was HUGE! Like 2.5 inches!”

Maddie shared a pic of the wasp she saw last summer. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Maddie and husband Caleb’s eldest child, son Axel is a bug lover. As she frequently shares with followers, Axel has a lot of toy bugs that he leaves around the house, scaring the other family members.

Both of Maddie’s births were documented on Sister Wives

Axel is joined by little sister, Evie. Maddie’s long, strenuous birth with Axel was documented on an episode of Sister Wives in 2017. Maddie labored for 72 hours in agonizing pain in a home birth at mom Janelle’s house.

Maddie’s labor with daughter Evie was also filmed for the show in 2019, and was a little more dramatic. Maddie had a scare during labor and baby Evie was rushed to the hospital from the birthing center for evaluation.

Maddie and Caleb’s daughter, Evie was born with a rare genetic syndrome

Evie was okay, but Maddie and Caleb later shared that their daughter was born with a rare condition called FATCO syndrome, which causes abnormal bone growth. Evie was born with fused fingers and missing leg bone, and underwent amputation surgery at just one year of age to improve mobility in her legs.

Maddie is the fourth eldest of the Brown children and she is Janelle and Kody’s second child together. Janelle and Kody Brown share a total of six kids: Logan, Maddie, Garrison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.