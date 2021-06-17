Sister Wives: Janelle Brown’s fans were concerned she might poison her dog — Here’s why

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives worried her fans with a video of her dog. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives fame worried some of her followers when she posted a video of her dog, Bryn.

Some of Janelle’s fans thought she was possibly endangering Bryn when she mentioned chocolate.

In a video shared on her Strive with Janelle Facebook page, Janelle shared a post with the heading, “When you have cleaned the junk out of your house and you find that one last piece of chocolate in the back of the cupboard.”

Along with her caption, Janelle shared a video of Bryn, a brindle chiweenie (a mix between a chihuahua and a Dachshund), pawing in the corner of the floor underneath her kitchen cupboards.

Janelle’s fans wanted to make sure she wasn’t feeding Bryn chocolate

It appeared that Bryn had sensed some food in the area, and was trying to get to it. Janelle’s caption was meant to be a joke, but some of her fans wanted to make sure.

Given Janelle’s heading regarding chocolate, some fans got worried and felt the need to clarify that Janelle wasn’t actually letting Bryn eat chocolate off the floor.

Chocolate is poisonous to dogs, given its theobromine content, which dogs can’t properly metabolize.

One of Janelle’s fans pointed out that chocolate is poisonous to dogs, fearing that Janelle let Bryn eat some.

Janelle clarified that her caption wasn’t literal

“I’m not sure if you were being literal or not so I just want to make sure everyone knows chocolate is poison to dogs,” commented Janelle’s fan.

Janelle was sure to reply, and clarified, “[It’s] not literal[.]”

Some of Janelle’s fans took her post seriously

Another of Janelle’s fans spoke up, and admitted their dog had eaten chocolate and lived to tell about it.

“So they say, my dogs have gotten into the chocolate and lived to tell,” they commented.

In response, another fan said, “Ginger, I’m glad they are ok, but many of us wouldn’t want to take that chance. My dogs are my family.”

One of Janelle’s fans came for the original poster, telling them, “[G]ive it a rest[.] [A]nyone with common sense knows she was joking SMH[.]”

Bryn is Janelle’s trusted companion

Janelle’s dog, Bryn, has been her trusty companion for several years. She rescued her and estimates that she’s about eight or nine years old.

Earlier this year, Janelle shared that her couch had been taken over by Bryn, along with her other pets.

Janelle’s husband, Kody Brown, isn’t too keen on dogs, however. During the past season of Sister Wives, he revealed that he didn’t want a dog, and fans labeled him “selfish.” He later explained that he’s allergic to dogs.

Luckily for him, Kody splits his time between his four wives’ homes, so he doesn’t have to be around dogs 24/7. And fans of Janelle’s can rest easy knowing that Bryn is just fine.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.