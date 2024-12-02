Sister Wives: Janelle Brown says Kody is ‘not wanted’ at family gatherings

Sister Wives viewers who had hoped Kody Brown would be welcomed at family events probably got surprised while watching Sunday’s new episode.

Following the end of his relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, Kody hasn’t been as involved in their lives.

His remaining wife, Robin Brown, was seen breaking down in a recent episode about the fractured state of the family.

In a confessional during the latest episode, Kody shared his thoughts that his former wives are in “collusion” and are purposefully leaving him out of events.

“Kody has this idea that somehow, if he leaves Robin home, he’s going to be able to come to these family gatherings, and that’s so far from the truth,” Janelle dished.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Kody is alienated from 90 to 95 percent of his children. He is not really wanted at events,” his ex-wife doubled down.

“He’s not coming regardless of who he brings or doesn’t bring with him,” she concluded.

Kody’s ex-wives are moving on

His ex-wives seem to be moving on without him and don’t think he deserves to be involved in events.

To be fair, he has been shown to make decisions in the past that make him the center of attention, so maybe it’s for the best.

Janelle and Kody don’t maintain any form of communication in the wake of their split.

The same can be said for Christine and Kody following their split.

Meri is the only one who keeps in contact with Kody, but that could be because they were pretty much friends instead of lovers in their final years together.

The beauty of moving on from someone is that they’re no longer in your life, and Janelle and Christine left him in the rear-view mirror.

Janelle’s relationship with Kody soured long ago

Janelle’s biggest frustration with Kody is that he didn’t make himself emotionally available to her in the final years of their relationship, and she isn’t interested in making small talk with him nowadays.

Janelle wants distance from him because she feels he hasn’t been a present figure in their children’s lives. Therefore, it makes sense that she wants to get rid of her assets with him and move on with her life.

The 55-year-old confirmed during the episode that she’s not opposed to going after him legally to get what she believes she’s due.

The fractured dynamics of the Brown family have left viewers questioning how long the show can continue because it has strayed quite a bit from its purpose when it launched.

What are your thoughts on Kody being iced out of family events?

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC. You can stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.