Sister Wives: Janelle compares Meri to a ‘dog that keeps coming back’

Meri Brown’s loyalty to Kody Brown was unmatched.

So much so that her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, compared her to a dog that “keeps coming back” to its owner.

For years, Meri claimed that she wasn’t going anywhere, despite Kody making it crystal clear that he wanted nothing to do with her romantically.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Baptism by Fire, Janelle opened up to producers about Meri’s undying allegiance to Kody.

Janelle made a trip to Meri’s home in Flagstaff to discuss an urgent matter concerning Coyote Pass.

Historically speaking, Janelle and Meri haven’t been BFFs, so the meet-up was expected to be awkward.

But Janelle and Meri put their issues aside for the day as they talked business.

Although they intended to discuss paying off the property, Janelle and Meri went on a tangent about their personal lives.

Meri revealed to Janelle that she was moving back to Utah

During their sit-down chat, Meri told Janelle that she and Kody were officially kaput and that she would be moving back to Utah to live in her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Janelle was admittedly surprised to hear that Meri finally cut the cord and ended her marriage to Kody after being dragged along for decades.

“I was kind of surprised,” Janelle confessed. “I’m like, ‘Wow.’ And then I thought, ‘It’s about damn time.'”

Janelle says Meri’s loyalty to Kody was like that of a dog’s to its owner

During her confessional, Janelle added that Meri had always been loyal to a fault regarding her commitment to Kody.

“And I think she … it’s kind of that dog that keeps coming back because they’re loyal,” Janelle said.

“Not to say Meri’s a dog, but I think she just has that kind of loyalty. And I think, finally, she just reached her end.”

The conversation turned to Janelle and Kody’s relationship status when Meri asked Janelle what she was up to.

“I’m free,” Janelle proclaimed.

But Meri didn’t fully understand what she meant by her statement and asked her to elaborate.

Janelle told Meri that she and Kody had officially said their relationship wasn’t working anymore, and she admitted that she needed something different.

Janelle added that she felt at peace with the decision, and Meri seemed happy for her former sister wife.

Janelle and Meri bond over the breakup of their polygamous family

Meri and Janelle had a rare moment of bonding when they each realized they wished their family “could have gone a different way.”

Both ladies admitted they were let down after their once large, polygamous family fell apart despite years of effort.

Janelle called it “heartbreaking” that Kody’s relationships with the majority of his children were estranged, too.

Janelle warns Meri to watch her back regarding Coyote Pass

Back to the topic of Coyote Pass, Janelle informed Meri they had 75 days to pay off their note, or they risked losing all of the property to foreclosure.

A graphic shows how Coyote Pass was divided up between Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Pic credit: TLC

Meri and Janelle had differing opinions on the topic, however.

Janelle suggested that Meri protect her interest in the quarter of the property she was entitled to, but Meri felt that was unnecessary.

“I don’t think that there’s really any need for protection,” Meri replied to Janelle. “Don’t you think that we have each other’s backs as far as that goes?”

“No, I really don’t,” Janelle revealed.

Despite Janelle’s uncertainty and mistrust, Meri wasn’t convinced that Kody and Robyn would try to ascertain all of the property and leave her high and dry.

Still, Janelle urged Meri to watch her back since her name was only on one piece of the property.

Although Meri was entitled to a quarter of the property, as Janelle explained, “Her name is only on one piece, and it’s in conjunction with Kody and I.”

“So if worst comes to worst and it’s sold, she probably won’t get one quarter.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.