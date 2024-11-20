Sister Wives: Janelle Brown launches ‘tongue-in-cheek’ t-shirt shop that mocks Kody’s infamous one-liners

Janelle Brown is capitalizing on her split from Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star has proven that she has a sense of humor with her latest business venture.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old reality TV star shared her new “tongue-in-cheek” online endeavor in her Instagram Story.

Janelle teased her followers in her Story slides, beginning with a message that read, “Alright friends. You asked for it.”

“I am excited to share something fun – kind of a tongue [in] cheek shirt shop I have been working on!” she continued.

In the new few slides, Janelle shared photos of some of the t-shirts her new shop, Janelle Says, has to offer.

Janelle launches her ‘Janelle Says’ t-shirt line

And as it turns out, Janelle’s shirts all feature one-liners by her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and mock his snarky statements on Sister Wives.

The first t-shirt reads, “I guess I missed the Respect Memo.”

Another one says, “Hold On I’ll Grab My List of Things That Bug Me About You.”

“Teflon Queen No Longer Making Myself Culpable for Your S**t,” reads a third t-shirt, taken from the Sister Wives Season 16 episode entitled The Teflon Queen.

On her brand’s website, JanelleSays.com, the Sister Wives star writes, “As you know, I’ve always believed in embracing life with a sense of humor and not taking ourselves too seriously. That’s where the idea for my new shop came from—something a little tongue-in-cheek, full of personality, and just plain fun.”

“I wanted to create a space where we can celebrate life’s ups and downs with a wink and a smile, and what better way than through shirts? Whether it’s a witty saying or a little reminder to keep going. Let’s have some fun!”

Janelle’s t-shirts range from $25 to $27 depending on the size, are made of a cotton/polyester mix, and are unisex.

Sister Wives fans rave over Janelle’s brand and offer suggestions for more t-shirts

News of Janelle’s new business spread on Reddit, where Sister Wives fans offered suggestions for more one-liners to add to the t-shirts.

One Redditor suggested Janelle sell a t-shirt that says, “Gonna choose the kids, gonna choose the dogs.”

Another suggested, “Not the favorite ex-wife.”

“Where’s the knife in the kidneys?” asked another commenter about Kody’s most infamous one-liner in Sister Wives history.

Others suggested “UNSAFE,” “My sister wife bought me this shirt,” and “Oh honey, I don’t even think you and I exist in the same universe.”

Christine Brown had a similar vision

Janelle seems to be following in the footsteps of her former sister wife and BFF, Christine Brown Woolley, who threw some major shade at Kody similarly last year.

Although Christine didn’t produce and sell the shirts herself, she wore a t-shirt with a slogan featuring her most famous one-liner in Sister Wives history, a major jab at Kody and Robyn Brown for employing a nanny.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine sported a t-shirt that asked, “What does the nanny do?” during one of her Instagram live videos, and Sister Wives fans were thoroughly amused.

Christine’s son, Paedon Brown, also wore the same t-shirt during a viral TikTok.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.