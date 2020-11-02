Sister Wives: Gwendlyn Brown joins Satanic Temple, questions Mormon faith

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is not one to hold back on social media.

In recent months she has come out as a “raging bisexual” and undoubtedly ruffled some family feathers by posting pictures of the family flying first class back from her sister Ysabel’s surgery.

These pictures stirred up some backlash from fans of her mother, Christine Brown.

She has also not been shy about sharing her political beliefs. Her latest online disclosure comes from tweets in which she claims to have joined the Satanic Temple.

Gwendlyn questions the Mormon faith

Kody and Christine’s daughter expressed her issues in recent months with the Mormon faith she was raised in.

Specifically, her problems are the Apostolic United Brethren sect, the fundamentalist doctrine the Brown family practices.

In early October, she tweeted, “I hate being asked to explain my religious views bc I don’t even know. I don’t know why God made eve sin then let his own son die to forgive the sin that was his own fault and if he’s omnipotent why’d he let satan happen? I don’t know. Head empty. Amen.”

SCOTUS confirmation may have led to joining Satanic Temple

After the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Gwendlyn took to Twitter again to state, “Amy Coney Barrett is not fit to rule on any court- especially the Supreme Court- and her confirmation to SCOTUS just proves how much of a joke the US is.”

Fans speculated this confirmation was a contributing factor to Gwendlyn exploring other faiths.

Later in the week, she sparked controversy by posting, “Might just mess around and join The Satanic Temple- just incase ya girl needs an abortion bc we all know that right’s gonna get taken away soon.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the seven fundamental tenets of the Satanic Temple. Soon after, she posted again with a simple, “I did it,” and a screenshot generated from the Satanic Temple’s website confirming that she had joined the organization.

It is worth noting the Satanic Temple is clear do not worship Satan and are not affiliated with the Church of Satan.

The Satanic Temple’s website declares, “The Satanic Temple believes that religion can and should be divorced from superstition. As such, we do not promote a belief in a personal Satan. Satan is a symbol of the eternal rebel in opposition to arbitrary authority.”

Gwendolyn appears to be stretching her independent muscles and gaining her own identity away from the one in which she was raised.

Several Sister Wives’ fans have commented, hoping that this topic will be a part of the next season.

Hopefully, this will be answered soon. Until then, there will be a lot of speculation and anticipation for what may come from Gwendlyn next.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.