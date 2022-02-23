Sister Wives fans love seeing Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Truely mimic her mom’s ‘joyful, free spirit’

Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Truely had a “bridal photoshoot” with her mom and Sister Wives fans complimented her “free spirit” like her mom’s. Pic credit: TLC and @truelygracebrown/Instagram

Former couple Kody and Christine Brown share six children from their 27-year spiritual marriage: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Since her split from Kody, Christine has relocated to Utah where she’s living with her and Kody’s youngest child, daughter Truely, in a duplex near her eldest child, daughter Aspyn.

On Tuesday, Christine took to Instagram to share a snippet of her day with her 789k followers.

Christine and Kody Brown’s youngest child Truely has ‘bridal photoshoot’ barefoot in the snow

Christine shared several pics of Truely wrapped in clear plastic sheathing that she creatively used to improvise her own “bridal photoshoot” in which the plastic served as her wedding dress.

“Truely designed her ‘wedding dress’ from clear plastic and insisted on a bridal photo shoot. In the snow. Barefoot,” Christine captioned her post.

Sister Wives fans think Truely shares Christine’s ‘joyful, free spirit’

Christine’s followers took to the comments section where many of them pointed out how much Truely reminds them of her.

“She’s got your joyful free spirit Christine 🤩,” wrote one of Christine’s fans.

Another penned, “She’s creative and amazing like her mama!” ❤”

“She looks just like you!!! ❤❤❤,” commented yet another fan.

Truely had a brief moment in the spotlight last season on Sister Wives when she called out her dad for his overly strict pandemic rules for the family.

During a confessional with her big sister Ysabel, Truely talked about social distancing during the pandemic and how much she missed seeing her siblings.

“The pandemic has been not fun, and seeing the family has really been minimal,” Truely dejectedly admitted. “And even when we do see family, we have to stay, like, 10 feet apart.”

Speaking on her dad Kody’s rules, which prevented her from seeing her brothers and sisters in close contact, Truely confessed, “Awful. It’s been awful. It’s inhumane. It’s awful.”

Truely wasn’t the only family member who disagreed with Kody’s rules for the family regarding socially distancing. Truely’s mom Christine and Kody’s second wife Janelle wasn’t willing to abide by Kody’s strict mandates.

Janelle and Christine felt that Kody guilt-tripped them into choosing between seeing him or their kids and they were not happy about it.

As Christine put it, her kids come before Kody, no matter what: “If he wants me to make a choice between him and my kids, my kids will always win. Every. Single. Time.”

New episodes of Cooking with Just Christine are available every Sunday on TLC.com.