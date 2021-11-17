Sister Wives fans comment on how unhappy Kody Brown’s wives look in latest promo pic

Sister Wives fans couldn’t help but notice how “unhappy” Kody Brown’s wives look in their latest promo pic. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown’s four wives look very “unhappy” in their latest promo pic and Sister Wives viewers were sure to point it out.

For the upcoming Season 16 of Sister Wives, TLC released a promo pic and Kody’s wives look anything but thrilled.

Christine, Janelle, Robyn, and Meri Brown posed for the pic, shared on TLC’s official Instagram page.

The pic was part of TLC’s post, promoting this weekend’s premiere of Season 16 of Sister Wives, returning on Sunday, November 21.

Kody Brown’s wives give serious attitude in promo pic

In the promo shot, the ladies all wore serious faces and exuded some major attitude with their body language.

Christine stood with one hand on her hip as she glared into the camera. Janelle clasped both hands in front of herself as she donned a serious expression.

Robyn Brown clenched one fist by her side and she stared angrily into the lens. And Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, followed Christine’s lead and posed with one hand on her hip as well, along with a serious face to match her sister wives.

Of course, such a post wouldn’t be complete without commentary from Sister Wives fans who pointed out the obvious unhappiness between Kody’s wives.

Sister Wives viewers pointed out how ‘unhappy’ Kody’s wives look

“Finally, they’ve managed to capture what it’s really like being in a plural marriage!” wrote one Sister Wives viewer. “They all look thrilled and [Robyn] looks like the pleasant person she really is! 😂😂😂”

One Sister Wives viewer felt the promo pic of Kody’s wives was a deterrent to watching the show.

They commented, “Every year they look meaner and angier in their promotion photo. Sure makes you want to watch 🙄”

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Mocking the opening credits, in which Kody Brown says his famous tagline, “Love should be multiplied, not divided,” another fan of the show commented, “The love gets divided.”

“They look oh so thrilled,” quipped another Sister Wives fan.

Another sarcastic comment read, “Everyone’s looking good and happy I see.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives promises to continue to expose the Brown family’s unraveling as one, big, happy, polygamous family.

As Sister Wives fans know, Christine Brown has left Kody and the family in Flagstaff and moved to Utah. As Christine Brown promised her fans, this season, viewers will get to witness the crumbling of her and Kody’s marriage and what led to their split.

Be sure to tune in this weekend and catch up with the Browns during Episode 1, titled There’s No Me in Polygamy.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.