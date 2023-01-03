Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter ditches her extensions — check out her bold new look

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter stuns with her new hairstyle. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter is ringing in the new year with a new look.

The reality TV star decided to return to her natural hair as she got rid of the long extensions she’s maintained for several years.

She shared the transformation with her followers on social media as she unveiled her new do.

Juliette was pleasantly surprised to see how long her natural hair had become, and she was happy with its appearance.

Not only did she go natural by losing the extensions, but she decided to change back to a bright blonde color from the darker hair she’s been sporting the last few months.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She showed off the entire process in her Instagram stories and looked happy with the results.

Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Juliette Porter feels ‘free’ without her hair extensions

An MTV gossip page shared the side-by-side photos comparing Juliette’s natural, extension-free hair next to her new blonde look.

In one of the photos, Juliette noted how “free” she felt without the extensions.

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One commenter thought the new hairstyle looked “much better” than her extensions did.

Pic credit: @mtv_reality_teaa/Instagram

Another chimed in and simply said, “beautiful.”

Pic credit: @mtv_reality_teaa/Instagram

One person, however, had some criticism for Juliette.

They noted that her hair looked thinner and thought it was likely from having extensions for so long.

The critic said, “Her hair is thin as hell,” as they advised others to stop wearing extensions to avoid hair damage.

Pic credit: @mtv_reality_teaa/Instagram

Are Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter and Amanda Miller still friends?

Juliette’s transformation comes following a recent episode of Siesta Key that brought some drama between her and her close friend Amanda Miller.

Amanda spent the night at Juliette’s ex-boyfriend Sam Logan’s place, and the move did not sit well with Juliette. Even though Juliette has already happily moved on with her man Clark Drum, she felt betrayed by Amanda.

Amanda had been friends with Sam before Juliette dated him, but the sleepover still seemed to sting a bit for Juliette.

Despite the drama in the episode, Amanda and Juliette seem to have moved on.

The two shared photos from a recent Las Vegas trip and posted that “the vibes are tremendous.”

It looks like they found a way to move past their issue from the recent episode.

Fans can stay tuned to find out what happens next as Siesta Key: Miami Moves continues.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.