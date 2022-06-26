Siesta Key: Clark Drum and Sam Logan spotted hanging out — are they friends?

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan and Clark Drum were talking at a party recently. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key stars Clark Drum and Sam Logan have one major thing in common, and that would be Juliette Porter.

Sam and Juliette broke up last fall and their breakup was front and center with all of the drama last season on the show.

Not only did their split cause drama on the show but it also caused a lot of off-screen bickering amongst cast members.

Despite all of the backlash, Juliette has moved on with Clark and seems happier than ever.

Viewers first got a glimpse of Clark in the season finale as the cast attended Madisson Hausburg’s wedding. At the time, it was the first event that would find Clark and Sam in the same room together.

Even though Juliette had a lot to say on social media following several of the episodes that aired last season, Clark laid low and managed to remain out of the drama.

Now, he and Sam were spotted hanging out at a party together — does this mean they’re friends?

Siesta Key’s Clark Drum and Sam Logan spotted hanging out together

Recently, the cast of Siesta Key got together to celebrate the birthday of Juliette’s good friend Lexie Salameh.

Several people shared photos and videos of the party on their Instagram stories but it was one post that really caught fans by surprise.

Lexie’s boyfriend, and Sam’s best friend Mike Vazquez, shared a post to his stories and it showed Clark and Sam having what looked to be a fairly civil conversation.

Mike captioned the video and wrote, ” [Clark Drum] out here trying to steal my best friend [Sam Logan]”

He set the video to the song Fake Love Fake Friends.

Pic credit: @mikeavaz/Instagram

While it’s unclear exactly how Clark and Sam feel about one another, it looks like they were able to be mature about the situation and put their differences aside to celebrate Lexie’s special day.

Meghan Bischoff also attended Lexie’s birthday party

Sam and Clark aren’t the only two cast members of Siesta Key who were playing nice at Lexie’s birthday party.

Meghan Bischoff was also in attendance at the big bash.

Fans will recall that Juliette and Meghan had a rough go at things last season after Sam flaunted his fling with her in front of Juliette and her friends.

When Juliette confronted Meghan about the whole thing, it ended in an argument.

While Sam and Meghan are not romantically together and Juliette has moved on with someone new, she and Juliette aren’t exactly friends.

Meghan has also been spotted hanging out with Clark recently and Juliette was nowhere to be found. It’s been rumored that she and Clark had been friends for a while prior to him dating Juliette, but that has yet to be confirmed.

It’s possible that with so many mutual friends, everyone has finally decided to take the high road and be civil with one another.

Fans will have to stay tuned when the new season premieres to find out what’s really going on between everyone.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus.