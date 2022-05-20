Siesta Key fans are swooning as Juliette’s boyfriend Clark Drum makes his debut

Siesta Key fans are drooling over Clark Drum. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

This season of Siesta Key has largely focused on the breakup between Juliette Porter and Sam Logan.

Lines have been drawn in the sand between those who support Juliette and those who think there’s nothing wrong with Sam bringing new girls around the group so soon.

Even though things are intense between them on the show, Juliette has since moved on with a new man, Clark Drum.

Viewers have long-awaited Clark’s arrival on the show and they caught a glimpse of him in a recent episode when he was seen in a video snuggled up to Juliette on a couch.

Juliette first went Instagram official with Clark last October when they attended Madisson Hausburg’s wedding together.

Many fans wondered if they would get to see Juliette and Clark’s relationship when the new season began and last night’s episode finally introduced him to the world.

Not only did fans love seeing Juliette move on from Sam, but they were absolutely swooning over Clark.

After seeing Clark walk hand in hand with Juliette into Madisson’s wedding, Siesta Key fans were melting.

The Siesta Key official Twitter page shared a clip of the two of them from the episode, and several people took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Clark.

One admirer shared a gif of a woman fanning herself with the caption, “Yup, he was worth leaving the ex behind! Dayummmm!!!”

A separate person shared a gif with the word “SWOON” as they commented, “His eyes and smile though!”

One fan went as far as sharing that Clark was an “upgrade” from Sam Logan.

Here’s what we know about Clark Drum

So far this season, despite all of the offscreen drama going on, Clark has managed to stay out of it.

Juliette and Sam have thrown digs at one another but Clark doesn’t seem to want to be in the spotlight.

Clark lives in Fort Lauderdale and based on his Linkedin account, he works as a sales associate at Drum Realty. The business is described as family-owned with “an international reputation built on offering the highest quality properties with the most personalized service.”

While this was the first time viewers got a chance to see Clark, Juliette clearly seems smitten with him based on her social media posts.

It’s likely fans will have the opportunity to see more of Clark as the season continues.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.