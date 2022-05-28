Siesta Key: Clark Drum hangs with Meghan Bischoff — where is Juliette?

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter was nowhere in sight as Clark Drum had dinner with Meghan Bischoff. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key fans recently got a chance to meet Juliette Porter’s new boyfriend, Clark Drum.

Clark showed up arm in arm with Juliette as they attended costar Madisson Hausburg’s wedding together.

It was the first time Clark had spent time with the group and the first time Juliette would show off another man around her ex-boyfriend Sam Logan.

Sam showed up at the wedding accompanied by his former fling, Meghan Bischoff, who he had flaunted around in front of Juliette in person and on social media.

Despite appearing to move on, it was hard for Sam to watch Juliette with someone new. Juliette didn’t seem to care much, though, and she and Clark have been going strong for several months now — which is why fans are so perplexed by his recent social media post.

He recently shared a post as he attended a dinner alongside Meghan, but Juliette was nowhere to be found.

Siesta Key’s Clark Drum spotted out with Meghan Bischoff without Juliette Porter

Clark has remained fairly quiet in regard to anything going on throughout this season of Siesta Key.

He didn’t appear until the very end of the season, and he didn’t chime in when the drama was going on with Juliette on social media.

He did cause fans to scratch their heads a bit though as he shared an Instagram story and observant followers noticed that Meghan was tagged in the clip.

They were out to dinner with what appeared to be a group of people and one man sat between them at the table.

When the screenshot was shared on an MTV gossip page, several followers chimed in to wonder what was going on.

The fact that Clark and Meghan were spotted together while Juliette was nowhere in sight did not sit well with many people.

One follower felt that whether it was “innocent or not, it’s a bad look right now…”

A separate observant fan noted that Clark was not only hanging out with Meghan but also followed her on Instagram.

A third person thought that Meghan was “thirsty” and being out with her was “totally shady” of Clark.

Is there trouble in paradise for Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter and Clark Drum?

Clark’s post begged the question of whether something had gone wrong in Juliette and Clark’s relationship.

A source confirmed to the MTV gossip page @mtv_reality_teaa that everything was fine between them as they shared an update on their Instagram page.

It’s unclear at this time what the relationship is between Clark and Meghan.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus.