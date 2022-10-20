Siesta Key’s Jordana Barnes seems to keep new romance private

Siesta Key’s Jordana Barnes has a new man in her life. Pic credit: @jordanalexus/Instagram

The new season of Siesta Key is set to premiere this month, and viewers have a lot to look forward to.

Production went in a new direction with the cast this time and followed them as they take on new adventures in Miami.

Fans will get a new perspective on life in the big city, and with it will also come lots of drama.

Jordana Barnes and Sam Logan were two of the first people from the group to make a move to Miami, and Jordana even moved into Sam’s new place.

News leaked that the two of them were caught making out on more than one occasion, but it seems that whatever was happening between them came to an abrupt end recently when she moved out and returned to Siesta Key.

Following the apparent drama with Sam, Jordana seems to be cuddling up to someone new, but it looks like she’s keeping it on the down low.

Siesta Key’s Jordana Barnes is staying quiet about her new man

Jordana recently shared a post on social media as she explored the beaches of Massachusetts.

She shared photos from the trip; the first one showed her sitting on some rocks as she overlooked the ocean.

She captioned the post, “Boston.”

However, it appeared that she didn’t take the trip alone as she cozied up to a new man.

According to his Instagram page, his name is Adam Conway.

Jordana had been spotted hanging out with him ahead of her apparent drama with Sam, and now they appear to be romantically involved.

The two shared a flirty exchange in the comments section as Adam wrote, “Baby.” with a heart emoji.

Jordana replied to him with an emoji of a cat sending a kiss.

Jordana has not confirmed that Adam is her boyfriend, but based on the recent post, it seems like they are together. It’s likely she’s trying to keep things private ahead of the new season premiere.

What’s going on with Sam Logan and Jordana Barnes?

With Jordana moving out abruptly, fans have wondered what happened between her and Sam.

The two unfollowed each other for a short period, but that has changed recently.

Before their altercation, the two were caught in a steamy kiss, so fans have been left wondering if they had a falling out because of it.

It’s possible viewers will watch all of the drama play out between Sam and Jordana when the new season begins.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves premieres Thursday, October 27 at 8/7c on MTV.