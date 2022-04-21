Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman opens up about father’s tragic death

Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman shares that her father died unexpectedly. Pic credit: @chloe.long/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman has recently been on a spiritual journey as she works on self-discovery and improvement.

She briefly took a hiatus from filming but returned, claiming to have changed and offering a new perspective on life.

While some of her castmates believed she had changed, others weren’t so sure. Regardless, Chloe has continued to try and be the best version of herself.

Last year, she met and fell in love with Chris Long, and after a whirlwind romance, the two recently got married. Chris also appears to be on a similar spiritual journey to Chloe.

Chloe often shares uplifting messages on social media to promote positivity, but a recent post stopped her followers in their tracks.

She admitted that she was dealing with her father’s sudden and tragic loss and opened up to her fans about what she was going through.

Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman talks about her father’s tragic death

Chloe made a heartfelt post on her Instagram stories and addressed the fact that she was going through a difficult time as she learned of her father’s tragic death.

She started by sharing how “stupid” social media can be.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She admitted, “With just one post I can make it seem like my life is perfect. Truth is, I went through something this weekend that altered my life forever.”

She revealed that her dad passed away “in the most tragic way you can.”

Chloe shared that she “did not have a close relationship with him,” but regardless, her heart was “completely shattered.”

She continued, “I feel I lost a part of me I never got to fill up.”

Chloe opens up about her father’s death. Pic credit: @chloe.long/Instagram

Chloe Trautman urges followers not to believe everything they see on social media

Given the loss she was facing, Chloe took a moment to urge her followers not to trust everything they saw on social media.

She wrote, “I’m sharing this message to remind everyone that just because someone’s life appears a certain way online doesn’t make it true. People only share the best moments, the best photos, and all of their wins.”

She went on to add that she was “sharing a low, being vulnerable and saying hey I’m not doing the best right now and that’s okay.”

Chloe did not elaborate on the exact cause of her father’s death, but she is clearly struggling with the loss.

She has not made additional comments regarding her grief.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.