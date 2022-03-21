Siesta Key: Cara Geswelli seemingly shades Chloe Trautman for getting married so quickly

Siesta Key’s Cara Geswelli seemingly shades Chloe Trautman for her fast engagement and marriage. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key’s Cara Geswelli has been known to stir the pot amongst her castmates, and it seems like that still stands true this season.

While Cara has some loyal friends who stand beside her, some of her costars have issues with her or have been known to in the past.

One of those cast members who just can’t seem to get on the same page as Cara is Chloe Trautman.

The two of them have been going back and forth with each other this season as Cara doesn’t think Chloe has actually changed, and she made that clear when she tried to mend things with Jordana Barnes.

Cara has had an issue with Chloe ever since she accused her of cheating on her previous boyfriend, Garrett Miller.

Now, in addition to their tense moments on screen, it seems that Cara may be taking to social media to throw some shade Chloe’s way.

In February, Chloe tied the knot with her boyfriend, Chris Long. The two had been dating since last spring and were engaged by November of the same year.

It seems that Cara may have thought things moved a little too fast between them as she seemingly shaded the couple on social media.

Cara’s costar and friend Joe Jenkins shared a post to his Instagram stories which showed a conversation between him and Cara. Cara’s response seemed like she may have been bashing Chloe’s quick engagement and marriage.

A Reddit user shared the post, and Joe captioned the screenshot, “some people wake up and choose violence…and I don’t exactly hate it.”

The conversation showed Joe asking Cara, “Y’all get engaged and I miss the announcement ? !”

Cara responded, “Lmao no I like to date someone for a bit more than a year before I get engaged.”

She followed up with an additional “Lmao.”

Joe then added a separate caption at the bottom of the image: “if you know you know.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments and assumed the shade was directed Chloe’s way due to their ongoing tension. However, the original person who posted the image mentioned that the post could also be shading Cara’s ex-boyfriend Garrett Miller.

Is Siesta Key’s Cara Geswelli also shading her ex-boyfriend Garrett Miller?

While most commenters on the post believed Cara was throwing shade at Chloe, the original Reddit user who posted about it thought it could be shading Garrett Miller as well.

Garrett has been in a happy relationship with Kenna Quesenberry since September of 2020. The couple got engaged this past November.

They have been together a bit longer than Chloe and Chris, getting engaged just over a year after they started dating.

Cara did not come directly out and say who her comment was about.

Fans will have to stay tuned to new episodes of Siesta Key to see if Cara continues to stir the pot with her costars.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.